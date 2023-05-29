Cerca nel sito
 
comunicato stampa

KingCasinoBonus Data Report: More UK Players Choose Boku in Online Casinos

29 maggio 2023 | 16.52
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With over a decade since its launch, Boku remains one of the leading payment methods in UK online casinos. Experts from KingCasinoBonus.uk conducted an in-depth analysis of Boku's usage on online gambling platforms in 2022. Here's what they found.

10% of KingCasinoBonus users claim Boku casino bonuses

Type of action

Percentage of users

Signing up for Boku Casinos

7 %

Claiming Boku casino bonuses

10 %

The data mentioned above was subtracted from KingCasinoBonus' internal audit throughout the months of January to December 2022.

The data collected by KingCasinoBonus' statistics show that, among their users, 7% of online players choose to register at casinos that allow them to make deposits using Boku. In comparison, 10% of their users end up claiming bonuses from Boku casinos.

These numbers have been collected from January to December 2022, as Boku Casinos has shown an upward trend in the number of new users.

Comments from Ionut Catalin Marin, the CEO of KingCasinoBonus

Ionut Catalin Marin noted that Boku casinos are trending in popularity: "By our internal consumer metrics, we noted that Boku casinos are gaining traction, and we expect that this upward trend will continue in the following two years. Unless the UKGC will change their directives, we expect a rise in this trend and we will monitor it closely"

Pros of Boku Casinos: Why do UK players opt for this payment method?

Boku is a pay-by-phone mobile app that permits users to pay through credit without using their bank account or a credit card. Apart from this main reason, there are other benefits to using Boku while playing in online casinos:

Boku permits only deposits: Players can't withdraw winnings

One crucial factor to be considered when choosing Boku casinos is that you can only make deposits. Players have to opt for another payment method to withdraw their winnings. However, this downside does not keep UK players at a distance.

The global e-wallet market is expected to reach over $4 billion by 2026

As Jon Prideaux, Boku's CEO, declared in 2022, each year, Boku has shown a growth of 22% in revenue, and he is hopeful that crypto transactions will not slow down the upward trend. He predicts that by 2025, more than half of the global population will begin using a form of e-wallet.

Boku can be used for several types of transactions

Boku is not limited to making payments at online casinos. As the e-wallet is available in more than 60 countries, including the U.S., Boku can be used for various purposes. From online shopping to paying bills, Boku is a versatile application.

On its customer list, Boku includes big companies like Google, Apple, Facebook, Sony, and Spotify.

Stay informed and enhance your understanding of the gambling industry by following KingCasinoBonus on LinkedIn.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kingcasinobonus-data-report-more-uk-players-choose-boku-in-online-casinos-301836626.html

