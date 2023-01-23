Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 23 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato: 19:53
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:30 Pd, Parisi: "Il cambio del nome? Preziosa provocazione ma tutto dipende dal progetto"

19:18 Da 'spider Nuvolari' di Calderoli a Smart di Bernini, le auto dei ministri

19:14 Nordio 'Paperone' dei ministri: dichiara 232mila euro nel 2021

19:08 Ucraina, Borrell: "Kiev deve vincere la guerra"

19:06 Arena Verona, cade pezzo di stella di Natale: danneggiati gradoni

19:05 Messina Denaro, arrestato Andrea Bonafede: boss usava sua identità

18:37 Gruppo Wagner, ex comandante fuggito in Norvegia arrestato dalla polizia

18:21 Roma, madre e figlia trovate morte in casa: sentito ex fidanzato 'sciamano'

18:07 Kyle Jenner e la moda 'bestiale', l'abito è un leone (finto)

17:55 'Vino nuoce alla salute', Tajani: "Irlanda disponibile a confronto su etichette"

17:44 Penalizzazione Juve, Fagioli: "Club lotterà"

17:18 Governo, quanto guadagnano i ministri Abodi e Locatelli

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

KISS Organises Mega Guardians' Meet

23 gennaio 2023 | 15.07
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BHUBANESWAR, India, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) at Bhubaneswar in Odisha, India, is the largest Deemed-to-be-University for indigenous students in the world, providing education from kindergarten to postgraduate level for free. The vast campus is home to 30,000 students. The institute was set up to empower the indigenous communities through education-led socio-economic development.

On January 22, KISS organised a mega Guardians' meet, with the Founder of KIIT-KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta expressing his heartfelt gratitude to the parents for their support and affection that has made it renowned in India and outside.

The event was attended by 60,000 parents along with 30,000 students and the proud alumni.

"We started KISS with only 125 tribal students from Mayurbhanj district in Odisha way back in 1992-93. Today 30,000 students have passed out from the institute and another 30,000 students are pursuing their education. Each of the students passing out from here is inspiring their friends back in the village to seek education," Dr Samanta said in his address.

On the occasion, he felicitated two proud alumni for their achievements. They are Sadhak Karjee who has cleared the Odisha Judicial Service Examination and sportsperson Ajay Oram who is leaving for Japan this month as Rugby coach.

The Guardians' meet gave a perfect occasion for the parents to meet their children, staff of the institute and be apprised about the latest developments in the campus. KISS had made elaborate arrangements for the parents to attend the meeting.

Hailing the Founder's commitment to the cause of tribal education from an early age, the parents said that Dr Samanta showed the courage to establish KISS overcoming all odds and mainstream the tribal communities.

Niranjan Bishi, who is a Member of Parliament in the Upper House, said Dr Samanta is an inspiration for all who could realise at an early age the need to empower the tribal community through education-led socio-economic development.

CEO of KISS Prashant Kumar Routray said the Founder has fulfilled the dreams of the indigenous communities for provding quality education to their children.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1988086/KISS_Venue.jpgPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1988085/KISS_Founder.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1507512/KISS_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kiss-organises-mega-guardians-meet-301728147.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro Politica_E_PA Politica_E_PA Politica_E_PA AltroAltro at Bhubaneswar in Odisha socio economic development education KISS Organises Mega Guardians' meet
Vedi anche
News to go
Migranti, Meloni: "Piano Mattei interesse Europa o resta approccio miope"
News to go
Sessanta opere trafugate tornano in Italia da Usa
News to go
Genova, sequestrati al porto macchinari per fabbricazione bossoli
News to go
Carburanti, Assoutenti: sciopero benzinai va revocato
News to go
Iran, Ue adotta nuovo pacchetto sanzioni
News to go
Usa, sparatoria Monterey Park: suicida sospetto killer
News to go
Armi Ucraina, oggi il dl alla Camera
News to go
Stipendi, i dati Bankitalia per il 2022
News to go
Aeroporto Malpensa, i controlli della Gdf
News to go
Giustizia, Meloni: "Piena fiducia in Nordio"
News to go
Maltempo, freddo e neve con il ciclone Attila
News to go
Sciopero benzinai, esposto Codacons in Procura
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza