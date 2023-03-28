Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 29 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 00:02
21:38 Strage scuola Nashville, video polizia: irruzione e scontro con killer

21:21 Frosinone, ragazzo muore soffocato da un pezzo di pizza

20:58 Stop a carne e cibi sintetici, ok Cdm a disegno di legge

20:37 Ucraina, Usa: "Sì a tribunale speciale per crimini aggressione Russia"

19:43 Decreto bollette 2023, via libera del Cdm: le misure

19:15 Strage Nashville, Biden: "Americani chiedono stop armi da assalto, Congresso agisca"

18:32 Migranti, a Lampedusa cadavere di una donna affiora tra gli scogli

18:04 Digitale, aulab entra nella classifica FT

17:58 Sparatoria Nashville, Biden e la battuta sul gelato: pioggia di critiche - Video

17:28 Berlusconi al San Raffaele per controlli, passerà notte in ospedale

17:10 Ucraina-Russia, Trump: "Risolverò guerra in 24 ore con Zelensky e Putin"

17:10 'Temo per sua vita', condizioni critiche per italiano detenuto in Papua Nuova Guinea

comunicato stampa

Kivu Consulting, Inc. announces strategic partnership with Microsoft

28 marzo 2023 | 17.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Decades of professional service, cyber threat intelligence, and products to reduce cyber risk for organizations of any size, anywhere.

BERKELEY, Calif., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kivu Consulting, Inc., a leading cybersecurity solutions provider and trusted partner to insurance and law firms, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Microsoft. Both parties have committed to collaborate and help organizations across all industries globally fight cybercrime and build cyber resilience.

"Cybercrime will never stop. We have to partner, pool talent, combine intelligence and work together with our public sector colleagues to protect organizations from cyber threats. Our alliance with Microsoft Security combines our strengths to have more impact on almost any imaginable cybersecurity issue," said Shane Sims, CEO of Kivu Consulting, Inc. "We are now equipped to rapidly reduce business risk to an ever-changing onslaught of cyber threats targeting any organization in any industry and on any continent."

Through this partnership, Microsoft and Kivu will jointly work together in a number of ways to respond to customer cyberattacks. Kivu will regard Microsoft as the premier option for post-breach remediation services when Kivu clients need them, and Microsoft will regard Kivu as a trusted partner to handle ransomware matters for customers seeking that service.

"Our mission is to secure the world so our customers can thrive. Security is a team sport, and incident response is one of the most important areas for industry leaders to come together in collaboration," said Kelly Bissell, CVP Security Services at Microsoft. "We look forward to working with Kivu and other partners to help customers be safe and secure against all cyberattacks. Customers can be confident that their IR needs will be addressed so their business can thrive."

Together, the companies will bring cybersecurity solutions powered by each company's software, decades of threat intelligence, and insurance/legal/government relationships that will accelerate an organization's journey to cyber resiliency and reduce business risk to cybercrime. 

About Kivu

Kivu is a leading, global cyber security firm established in 2009 that offers a full suite of cybersecurity services specializing in forensic incident response and business restoration from cyberattacks, ransom negotiations, and 24x7 managed security operations. Kivu is a trusted partner to the insurance, legal, and government communities worldwide.

For further information please visit KIVUCONSULTING.COM or email contact info@kivuconsulting.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1602232/Kivu_Logo_Logo.jpg  

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kivu-consulting-inc-announces-strategic-partnership-with-microsoft-301782330.html

