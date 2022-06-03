Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 03 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 18:45
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:42 Sla, speranza da prima terapia efficace in ultimo step sperimentazione

18:33 Niccolò Ciatti, ceceno condannato per omicidio volontario

18:31 Roland Garros 2022, Nadal in finale: Zverev si ritira

18:24 Nuovi arrivi in Forza Italia, aderisce Michela Rostan

18:16 Biden: "Ucraina decide se cedere territorio per pace"

18:13 Covid, Iss: "Lombardia e Puglia a rischio moderato"

17:54 Renzi: "Governo arriva a scadenza o parlamentari M5S devono chiedere Rdc"

17:43 Covid oggi Lombardia, 690 contagi e 6 morti. A Milano città 166 casi

17:33 Russia contro 'Report': "Propaganda di basso livello". Replica di Ranucci: "Solo fatti"

17:33 Incidente treno Alta Velocità a Roma, passeggeri escono dal tunnel - Video

17:06 Ucraina-Russia, i 100 giorni di guerra visti dai generali italiani

16:55 Covid oggi Italia, 9.429 contagi e 40 morti: bollettino 3 giugno

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Kiya.ai launches India's first-ever Banking Metaverse - Kiyaverse

03 giugno 2022 | 10.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MUMBAI, India, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever imagine being able to visit the bank branch virtually (without leaving home) or conveniently discussing investment plans with an advisor? Well, the day is not far when individuals will be able to transact, access banking information and avail various banking products from the comfort of one's home. Kiya.ai - one of the most innovative digital solutions providers serving financial institutions and governments globally, today announced the launch of India's first-ever Banking Metaverse – Kiyaverse.

Kiyaverse pioneers use cases of merging real-world banking with Metaverse banking through an avatar (virtual humanoid) based interactions. In the first phase, Kiyaverse will allow banks to extend their own Metaverse for clients, partners, and employees, through services that will include Relationship Manager & Peer Avatars and Robo-advisors. Kiyaverse plans to have tokens as NFTs and support CBDC to enable open finance in a Web3.0 environment. Kiyaverse will interface its Open API connectors with Aggregators, and Gateways to enable a Super-App and Marketplace on the metaverse. With the introduction of Haptics enabled Headsets, Kiyaverse will provide a near real-world interaction using the internet of senses.

Kiya.ai MD and CEO Rajesh Mirjankar said, "While digital banking is functionally interdependent and inclusive, it is all too often seen as being emotionally detached. Metaverse allows banks to use cutting-edge technology with a human touch which will significantly deepen and personalize customer interaction. Kiyaverse offers meaningful applications in the Metaverse that apply to relevant business use cases in the real world. It will enable banks to harness the potential of enhanced UX to bring out the best outcomes for data visualization and gamification of processes and procedures. Kiyaverse provides cross-functional multi-experience using personalized avatars across real world, mixed reality & virtual reality environments. Our product roadmap includes integration with CBDC and interoperability with other Metaverses to enable open finance in the Metaverse."

Kiyaverse will enable customers to use their personalized avatars on digital banking units, mobiles, laptops, VR headsets and Mixed reality environments. The platform will bring banking services from the real world to the virtual world and vice-a versa, interacting with a relationship manager's avatar creation and customisation, AI-based digital customer interaction, portfolio analysis, wealth management, co-lending, and corporate banking. Kiyaverse provides 3-dimensional analysis of data for Banks including CMO Insights, Product Performance, Risk Analysis and Channel Analytics.

About Kiya.ai  

Kiya.ai is one of the most innovative digital solutions providers serving financial institutions and governments globally. Known for its deep domain expertise in Financial Services, Digital Payments, Governance, Risk, and Compliance solutions along with market-ready processes which help clients traverse their digital transformation journey and create sustainable value for the community. 

Headquartered in Mumbai, Kiya.ai helps businesses transform through its range of advanced digital solutions and new-age technologies such as Multi-experience & Omnichannel Banking, Artificial Intelligence, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), and Data Analytics. 

Kiya.ai has 12 global offices and serves 500+ enterprises in 56 countries across South-East Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and North America. Kiya.ai is ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certified and is assessed at CMMI Level 5 v2.0.  

Website: https://www.kiya.ai/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1831628/Kiya_ai_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
bank branch virtually without leaving home one's home investimento
Vedi anche
News to go
Sito porti liguri nel mirino degli hacker, attacco respinto
News to go
Giubileo Platino, anche Harry e Meghan alla St. Paul Cathedral
News to go
Oggi è la Giornata mondiale della bicicletta
News to go
New York, approvata legge che vieta a minori 21 anni armi semiautomatiche
News to go
Agricoltura, operative deroghe Pac: si potranno utilizzare i terreni a riposo
News to go
Oristano, indennizzi non dovuti: 92 pescatori denunciati
News to go
Ucraina, 100 giorni di guerra: ultime notizie
News to go
Ogni figlio 'costa' a famiglia 640 euro al mese
News to go
Marijuana in Sicilia dall'Albania, 5 arresti
News to go
Ucraina, via libera a sesto pacchetto sanzioni
News to go
2 giugno, 14 milioni di italiani in vacanza
News to go
Scorie radioattive, procedura Ue all'Italia
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza