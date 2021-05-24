Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 24 Maggio 2021
Aggiornato: 16:53
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:54 Stangata per De Roon, squalifica per 4 giornate

16:50 Campagna 'Screening routine', Fuji-Roche donano mammografi a 10 Asl

16:40 Max Mosley è morto a 81 anni, addio a ex presidente Fia

16:39 Maneskin e 'caso droga', Meloni: "Francesi imparino a perdere"

16:37 Usa, condannato a morte chiede fucilazione: Corte suprema dice no

16:32 "Abruzzo zona bianca lunedì", lettera Marsilio a Speranza

16:18 Forbes, Arnault e Bezos i più ricchi del mondo: classifica

16:17 Covid Sardegna, oggi 20 nuovi contagi e 2 morti: bollettino 24 maggio

16:10 Bernal padrone del Giro, sua la tappa delle Dolomiti

16:04 Covid, Parietti: "60enni non si vaccinano? Preoccupati, disinformati e fatalisti"

16:02 Covid Lazio, oggi 292 nuovi contagi e 11 morti: bollettino 24 maggio

15:55 Vaccini Covid e miocarditi, cardiologi Usa: "Più benefici che rischi"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Ko-Max to debut a new suction system with enhanced user interface

24 maggio 2021 | 10.46
LETTURA: 2 minuti

INCHEON, South Korea, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerosol Suction "Silence Series", Ko-Max's new, lighter suction system with better user interface than the conventional model is getting popular.

Ko-Max announced that its Silence Series, released last month, is becoming popular in various sectors including nail shops, dental labs, and hospital and dental offices that are vulnerable to viruses such as Covid-19.

Silence series has many models and boasts high utility and applicability. Its models include joint type with 360 rotation, hose type with unlimited angle height, box type with barriers against dusts, and CAM type with connectivity to CAM milling machines. The Silence Series ensure a quiet and calm work environment with less noise. 

Of the new series, Silence A200 is made of plastic, leading to the ½ reduction of weight in comparison to the formal model, Free100mini, made of steel. It also reduced the useless processes, including the needs and steps in filter change. The UV-C LED and plasma ionizer can remove viruses, improving the air quality and preventing infections in the era of Covid-19.

Ko-Max is producing industrial systems used widely in dental labs along with the products for dental offices. Unlike the conventional suction systems that were difficult to use on the table due to its size, Ko-Max's Classe One suction system is compact and for easy use on the table. The model is also popular in the nail art industry, and its BLDC motor allows small but strong suction capacity.

Ko-Max developed a improved CAM-exclusive system with universal connectivity with any CAD-CAM milling machine, allowing replacement of the older, imported CAM suction systems. Indeed, it is also building Silence CAM that can read and receive signals both ways via cable connection only if the interface specification for the CAM machine is provided.  

There is also the Silence Micromotor system. The model has foot pedal and handpieces connected to the body, as well as a display for control of those parts; the model allows easy control of without additional parts.

"Ko-Max is focusing on developing new products that can be used in everyday life. Most of our products are injection products, improving the competitiveness against competitors with metal parts. We are interested in entering other markets; we are exporting our products to the USA, Japan, Philippines, Italy, and India," said from Na, Byoung Gun, CEO from Ko-Max.

Contact: Lee Seung Jae, +82-10-8288-0432, komaxko@naver.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1516695/Ko_max_image.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
lighter suction system user interface interfaccia system
Vedi anche
Funivia Mottarone, la procura: "Freni d'emergenza non hanno funzionato"
Funivia Mottarone, la cabina caduta tra gli alberi
Incidente Mottarone, il filmato dall'alto sul luogo dell'impatto
Funivia caduta sul Mottarone, sindaco Stresa: "Tra vittime anche bambini"
Tragedia Mottarone, sindaco Stresa: "Scena devastante"
Funivia precipita sul Mottarone, il video dei soccorsi
Funivia Mottarone, il video dall'elicottero
Funivia Mottarone, soccorritori nei boschi dopo incidente
Falcone, corona di alloro alla Stele di Capaci: le immagini
Trivelle, Cingolani: "Erano già lì, non le ho autorizzate io"
Reddito di cittadinanza senza requisiti, denunciati 177 migranti
Abusi sessuali sulle figlie minori, estradato dalla Scozia
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza