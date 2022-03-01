Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 01 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 17:23
comunicato stampa

KOÇ GROUP LAUNCHES A GENDER EQUALITY MOVEMENT IN TECHNOLOGY AND INNOVATION WITH RAFT OF NEW COMMITMENTS

01 marzo 2022 | 15.00
LETTURA: 5 minuti

In cooperation with the UN Women's Generation Equality Forum, Koç Holding has launched a gender equality movement in technology and innovation, mobilizing its Group companies.

The companies are going to conduct 30 programs to reach out to a total of 500,000 women and girls and to increase the representation of women in technology and innovation by 2026.

ISTANBUL, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Koç Group companies leading in energy, automotive, consumer durables and finance sectors, Aygaz, Arçelik, Ford Otosan, Koçfinans, Tofaş, Tüpraş, TürkTraktör and Yapı Kredi, have announced their commitments to advance gender equality in technology and innovation in Turkey over the next 5 years. The CEOs of the respective companies introduced their road maps at a press conference in Istanbul, stating their goals to boost the number of women employees in the technology and innovation departments, setting minimum ratios to 30 percent.

They also announced further steps to increase girls' involvement to STEM subjects throughout their learning journey, starting from primary, to high school and university, in order to accelerate the social transformation in Turkey. The companies are planning to implement 30 programs targeting students, women entrepreneurs, employees, their families and a larger ecosystem of stakeholders to reach out to a total of 500,000 people in 5 years.

Koç Holding has taken a leadership role in many gender equality campaigns both in Turkey and on a global scale, including being a key signatory of the Declaration on Equality at Work to the UN's HeForShe movement and the UN Women's Empowerment Principles. The company is also one of the leaders in the "Generation Equality Forum" initiated by UN Women.

Celebrating Koç Holding's raft of transformative new measures, Oya Ünlü Kızıl, Corporate Communications and External Relations Director at Koç Holding, said: "The commitments of our companies include measurable targets and projects that will contribute to the transformation of our colleagues, business partners and society. It is essential that we expand the pool of women who will be working in the design, production and management of technology and create an environment that provides equal opportunities for women working in these sectors. There is no doubt that the world needs technology, and technology needs an equality perspective."

Considering the scale of the operations of the 8 companies operating in a diverse set of sectors, the commitments will have a collective impact and initiate a transformation in the community.

Commitments of automotive sector

Commitments of durable consumer goods sector

Commitments of energy sector

Commitments of finance sector

About Koç Holding

Dating back to 1926, Koç Holding, one step ahead of change at all times, has become one of the largest and most successful groups in Turkey and in the region and the only Turkish company to be listed in Fortune Global 500 list. As of today, Koç Holding is Turkey's leading investment holding company and Koç Group is Turkey's largest industrial and services group in terms of revenues, exports, number of employees, taxes paid and total market capitalization on Borsa Istanbul. Koç Holding has leading positions with strong competitive advantages in energy, automotive, consumer durables and finance sectors, which offer strong long-term growth potential. Creating long-term sustainable value for the world and the societies in which the Koç Group operates, lies at the heart of its business model.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757002/Koc_Group_Gender_Equality_Movement.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1756921/Koc_Holding_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

