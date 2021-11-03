Kognitiv Corporation announces Maurizio Bisicky as Managing Director, Europe, Middle East & Africa

Executive brings global leadership expertise to fuel regional growth plans

TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kognitiv Corporation, a global leader in the rapidly expanding market for collaborative commerce, announces the appointment of Maurizio Bisicky as Managing Director, EMEA effective immediately.

Bisicky joins the Canadian-headquartered B2B technology company following a progressive career of leadership positions in the real estate, consumer services and hospitality sectors globally. Mr. Bisicky has held executive marketing, sales, and operational roles in markets as varied as Spain, Germany, Italy, the UK, Thailand, and mainland China. In his most recent role, Mr. Bisicky was the Chief Operating Officer of Anantara Vacation Club (part of Minor International MINT: Bangkok), where he was responsible for customer and revenue growth and developing the China market on behalf of the organization.

President and Chief Executive Officer Shawn Pearson said, "Kognitiv's collaborative commerce model enables organizations to work seamlessly peer-to-peer to uncover richer insights about their most valuable consumers and deliver more compelling programs that drive business results for all parties. This can mean unlocking new partnerships with new peers or getting more efficient returns and scale from the partnerships they already have. For organizations seeking a data-driven, more transparent dialogue with their most important consumers, this capability is vital. This business imperative is not bound by sector or by geography. As an international organization, Kognitiv has the ability to deliver collaborative commerce to clients and partners globally. As we see increased desire for our solution beyond North America, it is critical that we have executives who understand the unique challenges facing today's C-suite. Maurizio is one of those executives. A seasoned operator and data-savvy marketer, he is also very familiar with Kognitiv's abilities as he was instrumental in deploying our collaborative commerce platform to Anantara Vacation Club during his time as Chief Operating Officer. We're excited to have one of the early champions of collaborative commerce join us as MD in EMEA. Maurizio will be a catalyst for our growth in that region and beyond."

"I've been fortunate to have seen first-hand how Kognitiv's collaborative commerce model unlocks new opportunities, new audiences and new partnerships for growth-focused organizations, "shared Mr. Bisicky. "Globally, organizations are looking for partners and solutions that can help them make sense of the shifting demands of consumers and the onslaught of data privacy and data tracking changes. In short, they want to regain control of their most important customer relationships and reduce their dependency on ad-supported models. With these changes, executives, particularly those in marketing and loyalty functions, need fresh thinking and novel solutions. Kognitiv's collaborative commerce platform and model is well-suited to meet their demands. With our focus on hyper-personalization, zero-party data and unlocking new peer-to-peer partnerships, Kognitiv has a solution that is positioned for today's business environment. Having been an early adopter of collaborative commerce in my former role, I'm excited to take that experience into the field as part of Kognitiv's EMEA expansion."

About Kognitiv

Kognitiv Corporation is a B2B technology company enabling collaborative commerce for its global clients in industries such as Retail, Financial Services, Media, Telecom, Hospitality, Transportation and Entertainment. Focused on the future of loyalty and de-centralization in Web3.0, Kognitiv enables clients to utilize its platform to increase collaboration with their most valued partners and reduce dependency on intermediaries thus creating significant value for their consumers, and increasing control of their data and experiences. With the advent of the subscription economy, and the focus on direct-to-consumer models and hyper-personalization, clients can benefit from becoming more efficient with how they plan, scale, and execute their partnerships, create value for their consumers and drive growth. Headquartered in Canada, and employing over 450 people across 50 countries, Kognitiv's largest investors include Aimia Inc., a publicly-traded holding company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: AIM). Find out more at www.kognitiv.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1674596/Kognitiv_Corporation_Kognitiv_Corporation_announces_Maurizio_Bis.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1674597/Kognitiv_Corporation_Kognitiv_Corporation_announces_Maurizio_Bis.jpg

CONTACT: Hilton Barbour (Hilton.barbour@kognitiv.com)