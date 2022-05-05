Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 05 Maggio 2022
Aggiornato: 13:49
Kohler and Daniel Arsham Bring Experiential Art to Milan Design Week

KOHLER, Wis., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kohler, a global lifestyle brand and leader in kitchen and bath products, returns to Milan Design Week with the world premiere of an immersive art experience in partnership with artist-designer, Daniel Arsham.

Guests can experience Kohler in the Palazzo del Senato (Via Senato 10) daily from 12:00pm to 10:00pm from Tuesday, June 7 through Sunday, June 12.

Kohler's FuoriSalone exhibition features a large-scale immersive art experience, entitled "Divided Layers," a site-specific installation that builds upon the duo's release of Rock.01 – a 3D printed sink Daniel Arsham designed in collaboration with Kohler in 2021.

The immersive installation is made of a series of stacked panels combined to form a walkable tunnel. When developing Rock.01, Arsham was inspired to create Divided Layers to give guests the ability to move through the sink. Each panel references a single plane of the 3D printed clay that layers together to form the sink. 3D printing is a process of additive construction; in contrast, the tunnel is revealing the subtractive in taking away portions to give way to the volume the visitor can walk through.

Within the installation, a pond acts as a mirrored surface to double and reflect the opening of the cavernous volume. Arsham intends for visitors to contemplate the acceptance of space and its malleability, understanding the relationship between volumes. The cadence of the walls mimics the rhythm of the columns within the Palazzo, contributing to an entire atmosphere that represents movement or flow.

"The flow of water is experienced in both negative and positive space, regardless of a form's 'function'," says Daniel Arsham. "In Divided Layers, visitors experience being within the sink, rather than a user of a functional piece."

Kohler and Arsham leverage this moment of design and art celebration to announce a multi-year partnership, continuing the exploration of art through form and function. Kohler is honored to continue the brand's legacy of championing art.

Additionally, in honor of Milan Design Week, Kohler has made a donation to Water Mission's WASH projects in Indonesia, helping to bring safe water and sanitation to up to 10,000 people through 15 projects in 2022. Through impactful products and inspiring partnerships, Kohler's Believing in Better platform strives to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations through design, craftsmanship, and innovation.

Kohler will also display its newest global product innovations at the Salone del Mobile Fair, Hall 22 - Stand H15 H19.

About Kohler Co.

Founded in 1873, Kohler Co. has more than 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile and lighting; engines, generators, and clean energy solutions; and owner/operator of two, five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations.

