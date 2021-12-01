Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 01 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 23:22
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

23:26 Facebook rimuove rete account no vax in Italia e Francia

22:51 Sassuolo-Napoli 2-2, capolista rallenta la corsa

22:47 Genoa-Milan 0-3, tris rossonero al Marassi

22:30 Green pass e vaccini, Cacciari sbotta a Otto e Mezzo: "Provocazioni di mer.."

21:12 Covid Roma, obbligo mascherine da sabato: l'ordinanza

20:42 Inter-Spezia 2-0, terza vittoria consecutiva dei nerazzurri

20:38 Bologna-Roma 1-0, decide un gol di Svanberg

20:19 Variante Omicron covid, primo caso in Usa

20:16 L'Aquila, 15enne arrestato per tre violenze sessuali

20:15 Energia Libera e Aiget, bene impegno Parlamento e Governo su canone unico patrimoniale

20:13 Caso Eitan Biran, il bimbo in Italia il 3 dicembre

20:11 Covid oggi Gb, 48.374 contagi e 171 morti

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Kohler Debuts "Stone Flow" and Rock.01 by Daniel Arsham at Design Miami/ 2021

01 dicembre 2021 | 18.12
LETTURA: 2 minuti

KOHLER, Wis., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kohler, a leading global kitchen and bath brand, showcases its long-standing innovation and design leadership through a custom-created installation by New York-based artist Daniel Arsham, entitled "Stone Flow" at Design Miami/ 2021. Stone Flow explores the KOHLER x Arsham collaboration's experimental phase and uses giant rocks to emulate the design of the innovative sink, Rock.01.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here.

With a series of stone-like objects and forms, Arsham unveils a further exploration of his design process, which plays with organic forms found in nature. The 3D-printed Rock.01 crafted in Kohler, Wis., debuts within the Stone Flow installation this week and will be available for purchase this month in an edition of 99. The one-of-a-kind, limited-edition sink brings together creative innovation and expert craftsmanship from Kohler and Arsham.

Within Design Miami/ 2021 Kohler presents a Design Talk, "Design in the Now: How technology and craft meet the cultural moment" on Thursday, Dec. 2 with Daniel Arsham, artist-designer; Marc Benda, Cofounder Friedman Benda; David Kohler, President and CEO Kohler; and Samuel Ross, artist-designer and moderated by Wava Carpenter, Curatorial Director Design Miami.

Additionally, Kohler features other innovative and design-forward global collections in its activations in Miami. The Statement Showering Collection and Anthem Valves and Controls represent an evolution of showering in both design and experience, and are meticulously crafted to fit global plumbing standards, opening the door to seamless specification and unbridled creativity. The Occasion faucet collection was inspired by the high fashion and effortless glamour of the Golden Age of Hollywood, offering both charm and elegance within the bathroom.

In celebration of Design Miami/ 2021, Kohler has made a contribution to DigDeep, a nonprofit working to bring clean water to families on the Navajo Nation. Access to safe water is at the center of Kohler's work to preserve the planet and support the well-being of individuals and communities around the world. Reliable access to water is not only crucial for life, but for enriched lives and the pursuit of education and art.

About Kohler Co.Founded in 1873, Kohler Co. is a global leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile and lighting; engines, generators, and clean energy solutions; and owner/operator of two, five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland.

Contacts:

Vicki HafensteinVictoria.valdezhafenstein@kohler.com

Jillian RosoneJillian.rosone@kohler.com

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/619434/Kohler_Logo.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Arredamento_E_Design Arredamento_E_Design Altro Architettura_E_Edilizia Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza at design Miami Debuts Stone Flow Stone Flow design
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino del 1 dicembre
News to go
Caso Eitan Biran, il bimbo in Italia il 3 dicembre
News to go
Variante Omicron, von der Leyen: "Due-tre settimane per capire pericolosità"
News to go
Caso Regeni, Commissione: responsabilità è di apparati sicurezza Egitto
News to go
Monopattini elettrici, casco obbligatorio a Firenze
News to go
Droga, smantellata organizzazione che trafficava tra Sicilia e Malta
News to go
Maltempo Italia, arriva il grande freddo
News to go
Variante Omicron e super green pass spingono vaccinazioni
News to go
Napoli, sequestrate 812mila mascherine non conformi
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, l'ultimo bollettino
News to go
Juve, Elkann su inchiesta plusvalenze: "Collaboreremo con pm"
News to go
Papa, viaggio a Cipro e in Grecia su migranti
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza