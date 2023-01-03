Kohler Showcases Kitchen and Bath Category Leadership at CES 2023 with New Smart Innovations and Designs to Enhance Wellness at Home

KOHLER, Wis., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kohler Co., founded in 1873, begins its 150th year of delivering first-to-market innovations by announcing the lineup of smart products it's showcasing at CES 2023 in Las Vegas. The kitchen, bath, energy systems, and hospitality leader will debut products and services designed to help people enhance their well-being at home while leveraging technology to provide smart water delivery and management in everyday life.

Creating better experiences for people by improving the performance of water delivery and efficiency is a competitive advantage for Kohler. The following product innovations will be highlighted, among others, at the Kohler CES booth (#5921):

As a 2023 CES Innovation Award honoree, Kohler's Stillness Infinity Experience bath will make its on-site debut this year for attendees to see, smell, hear, and feel the multi-sensory smart bathing experience that transforms the bathroom into a sanctuary for relaxation and comfort.

Kohler is introducing Remote Diagnostics to provide the highest level of customer care for trouble shooting products using the KOHLER Konnect mobile app. It offers immediate feedback on the status of devices, step-by-step instructions to diagnose and remedy issues, or the ability to transfer data and connect people directly with a customer service representative for personalized support. Remote Diagnostics is available now for Anthem smart showering and PerfectFill smart bath filler, a 2022 CES Innovation Award honoree, and will be an option for future KOHLER Konnect enabled products.

About Kohler Co.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America's oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of more than 40,000 associates. With more than 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile and lighting; engines, generators, and clean energy solutions; and owner/operator of two, five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland. Kohler's Whistling Straits golf course hosted the 43rd Ryder Cup in 2021. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. For more details, please visit kohlercompany.com.

Believing in Better: Better Planet, Better Communities, Better Lives

Believing in Better is Kohler's sustainability and social impact strategy and is based on the company's operating philosophy that its best can always be better – for the planet, people, communities, and business. Believing in Better has three pillars: Better Planet, Better Communities and Better Lives. Through each of these pillars, Kohler works to develop products and programs that will have a meaningful impact, not only for its business, but for the communities it serves, and for the lives of the people who use its products.

