Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 21 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 15:58
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:01 Ucraina, Zelensky: "Meritiamo la Nato". Kiev aspetta nuovi aiuti

23:51 Europa League, Roma-Feyenoord 4-1: giallorossi in semifinale

22:58 Europa League, Sporting-Juve 1-1: bianconeri in semifinale

22:41 Cnel, Cdm nomina Brunetta presidente

21:29 Da contatori intelligenti a norme su ambulanti, cosa prevede il Ddl concorrenza

21:20 SuperEnalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 20 aprile 2023

21:12 Sentenza Juve, Allegri: "Per noi i punti sono sempre stati 59"

20:54 Conference League, Fiorentina-Lech Poznan 2-3: viola in semifinale

20:29 BuzzFeed chiude la divisione News

20:06 Ddl concorrenza, via libera del Consiglio dei ministri

19:41 Arianna Meloni e la vignetta: "Destabilizzano vite pur di attaccare l'avversario"

18:56 Vaticano, scandalo finanziario: processo si amplia, ok Tribunale a nuove accuse del Pm

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power, Samsung Heavy Industries and Seaborg Technologies form consortium to develop CMSR-based floating nuclear power plants

21 aprile 2023 | 06.07
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SEOUL, South Korea, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP), Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) and Seaborg Technologies have announced a consortium to develop floating nuclear power plants with Seaborg Technologies' innovative molten salt reactor technology. The power plants will be installed on barges with a modular design able to deliver from 200MWe to 800MWe, with the consortium's first project expected to be a 200MWe power barge.

The consortium aims to enable timely commercialization and a scalable export of factory-produced CMSR-based floating nuclear power plants worldwide, offering improved efficiency and inherent safety characteristics. With KHNP's extensive experience in nuclear power generation, SHI's offshore construction expertise and Seaborg Technologies' innovative technology, the consortium is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for clean and reliable energy.

"KHNP's active effort will be aimed at fostering a mutually beneficial partnership between Korea and Denmark, with a focus on cooperation in the next generation nuclear power project, for a safer and cleaner future," said Mr. Jooho Whang, CEO of Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power.

"Floating Nuclear Power Plant is a carbon-free energy solution which is efficiently responding to the climate change issues and a next-generation technology expandable to floating Hydrogen, Ammonia plant that meets the vision of Samsung Heavy Industries," added Mr. Jintaek Jeong, CEO of Samsung Heavy Industries.

"This consortium is unique for deploying nuclear power at scale," said Mr. Navid Samandari, CEO of Seaborg Technologies. "We are proud to say we have partnered with the best for construction and operations as part of our shared mission to develop and deploy the power barges."

The agreement marks a significant milestone for floating nuclear solution for the world, where each 200MWe of generation capacity is expected to save over 26 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions over its 24-year lifetime compared with a coal-fired power plant.

About Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power

Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co., Ltd. (KHNP) owns and operates Korea's 25 nuclear power plants along with 28 hydro-electric power plants. (Ranked 3rd globally in NPP capacity). KHNP and Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) have jointly executed the first nuclear power project in Barakah, United Arab Emirates, in 2009. Unit 1, 2, and 3 entered into commercial operation, and unit 4 is under commissioning test.  

About Samsung Heavy Industries

Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) is a leading shipbuilding and offshore construction company headquartered in South Korea. With a history spanning over several decades, the company has established itself as a global leader in the field, delivering high-quality products and services to customers around the world. 

About Seaborg Technologies

Seaborg Technologies is a Danish nuclear energy company that delivers a new, safe nuclear technology based on a molten salt reactor design. The company's mission is to provide clean, safe, and reliable power generation to meet the growing demand for sustainable energy worldwide.

Contact: Jonas StampeJonas.stampe@seaborg.com+4528861846

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2059906/Signing_Ceremony.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/korea-hydro--nuclear-power-samsung-heavy-industries-and-seaborg-technologies-form-consortium-to-develop-cmsr-based-floating-nuclear-power-plants-301803820.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN77255 en US Energia Energia Ambiente Energia Ambiente Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza floating nuclear power develop floating nuclear Samsung Heavy Industries floating
Vedi anche
News to go
SpaceX, Elon Musk: "Presto nuovo lancio Starship"
News to go
Ucraina, Stoltenberg: "Il suo posto è nella Nato"
News to go
Ue, Mattarella: "Nazionalismo virus insidioso"
News to go
Milano, investita in bici da betoniera: muore a 39 anni
News to go
Treno deragliato, le ultime notizie
News to go
Decreto migranti, sì del Senato
News to go
Balneari, Corte Ue boccia rinnovo automatico delle concessioni
News to go
Corruzione, arrestato il gip di Latina e due collaboratori
News to go
Autotrasporto, in arrivo 25 milioni per acquistare mezzi più ecologici
new to go
Firenze, deraglia treno merci: traffico ferroviario in tilt
News to go
Spreco alimentare, agli italiani costa 9,2 miliardi l'anno
News to go
Champions League, Milan-Inter in semifinale. Le altre partite di oggi
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza