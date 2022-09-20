Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 20 Settembre 2022
KORIO TO LAUNCH IRT INDUSTRY'S FIRST COMPLIANCE-CENTRIC PLATFORM

20 settembre 2022 | 12.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Founders Seek to Define New Standard for Excellence in Clinical Trials

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Korio, Inc., a technology-first IRT company, today announced a new solution that will raise industry expectations for quality, consistency and performance of randomization and trial supply management (RTSM).

The compounding negative effects of poor system performance, bloated manual processes and high employee turnover are routinely passed from legacy IRT providers to their life sciences customers.  The unfortunate result is interrupted trial operations, costly delays, and decreased confidence of the critical IRT functionality and services teams powering their trials.

To address these systemic quality and scalability issues, Korio has designed the industry's first compliance-centric IRT platform. Reflecting decades of hands-on IRT experience across thousands of trial designs, Korio enables once aspirational goals around IRT feature reusability, process repeatability, system performance, and overall system quality by embedding the IRT workflow into the software itself.

"Korio's suite of best-in-class IRT functionality is nested in a comprehensive GxP framework that efficiently and thoroughly navigates long-standing quality and scalability issues plaguing IRT providers today," says Ryan Keane, co-founder and CEO of Korio. "Since our platform learns each customer's unique preferences and settings, we can automatically provide consistent and predictable IRT outcomes, creating a virtuous cycle of early and sustainable customer and employee success."

Some of the key features of Korio's IRT solution include:

Korio co-founders Ryan Keane and Chuck Harris bring a combined 30+ years of experience in the IRT space to the company. Ten of those years were spent working together where they scaled an IRT start-up to become a leading global provider. 

"To architect an intuitive, scalable, and feature-rich IRT platform, it was critical that we blended thought leaders from both inside and outside of the IRT industry," said Chuck Harris, co-founder and COO of Korio. "By leveraging brilliant product design and technology solutions from outside of our niche, and combining those with IRT needs as stated by clinical trial experts, Korio is positioned to resolve legacy IRT challenges for its customers and employees for the long haul."

Korio will be debuting its platform at the Informa IRT conference in Boston on October 17-19, 2022 and their solution will be available to host its first trials this year.

For more information, please visit https://www.korioclinical.com/

Korio's mission is to enable people to achieve more with clinical technology. By infusing into our platform the industry's top subject matter experts' unique and powerful ways of navigating today's complex protocol designs, the Korio platform transforms the status quo by enabling trial set up and management to be performed with confidence, in less time and with predictable, consistent outcomes. If change is the only constant in clinical trials, we believe that Korio is your co-pilot to success.

CONTACT: Ryan Keane(415) 531 - 5917ryan@korioclinical.com

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1901204/Korio_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/korio-to-launch-irt-industrys-first-compliance-centric-platform-301627250.html

in Evidenza