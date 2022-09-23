Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 23 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 17:34
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:52 Covid oggi Lombardia, 3.661 casi e 14 morti. A Milano città 341 nuovi casi

17:42 Ucraina, Michel: "Russia fa paura e ricatta"

17:35 Al Salone Nautico di Genova protagoniste le start up innovative

17:24 Covid oggi Italia, 21.085 contagi e 49 morti: bollettino 23 settembre

17:08 Elezioni 2022, Meloni: "Vinciamo e salta il sistema di potere del Pd"

16:57 Elezioni, Skin contro Meloni: "Italia verso fascismo e razzismo"

16:54 Alluvione Marche, ritrovato il corpo del bimbo disperso

16:52 Varese, uccide la madre di 89 anni e poi tenta di suicidarsi

16:48 Banche, in tre anni attesi 82 mld di nuovi crediti deteriorati

16:36 Covid, vaccini aggiornati per over 12 come quarta dose: la circolare

16:31 Elezioni, maratona Salvini social: show un po' Mentana e un po' Vespa

16:26 Covid oggi Emilia, 1.526 contagi e 6 morti: bollettino 23 settembre

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Koura Klea® 473A wins Refrigeration Innovation of the Year at the 2022 Cooling Industry Awards

23 settembre 2022 | 16.12
LETTURA: 3 minuti

LONDON, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbia's Fluorinated Solutions business Koura has won the coveted award of Refrigeration Innovation of the Year at the 2022 Cooling Industry Awards.

At an awards ceremony last night (22 September) at London's Grosvenor House Ballroom, Koura Klea® 473A was named the winning innovation from a shortlist of five, with judges praising the refrigerant's performance and sustainable industry applications.

Klea 473A is designed as a non-flammable refrigerant to achieve high performance with a significantly lower global warming potential (GWP) than existing refrigerants, R-23 or R-508B, in ultra-low temperature cooling applications such as high value cold chain, vaccine storage, climate test chambers, transportation, and other medical uses. This refrigerant has a unique combination of high capacity and energy efficiency coupled with low temperature glide as compared to other refrigerants developed as non-flammable alternatives for R-23 or R-508.

Today, manufacturers and users of ultra-low temperature refrigeration systems are forced to choose between acceptable cooling performance and the environmental impact of these systems. Existing non-flammable refrigerants R-23 and R-508B that are used in ultra-low temperature systems have GWP of 14,800 and 13,400 respectively. Klea 473A breaks this trade-off with energy efficiency comparable to R-23, capacity similar to R-508B, and a GWP of 1,830, which is a +85% reduction.

Optimum charge sizes per system are typically slightly reduced compared to R-23, giving a further potential reduction in GWP inventory per system. Customer trials are showing that existing system designs can easily adapt to this new refrigerant with little to no modification. New systems are also being actively designed to take advantage of the refrigerant's unique properties.

Although Klea R-473A is not the only non-flammable alternative refrigerant proposed for use in very low temperature cascade systems, it has a significantly lower temperature glide, higher vapor pressure, and higher latent heat than other R-23 alternatives, making the adaptation of existing system designs more straightforward. Extensive trialling has also shown that it's possible to operate climate chamber systems where the delivered chamber temperature is as low as -75C. 

Gregg Smith, President of Orbia Fluorinated Solutions, said:

"We are delighted that Klea 473A was named Refrigeration Innovation of the Year at the 2022 Cooling Industry Awards. This award is fantastic recognition of our ongoing research and development program, and the hard work of all our teams. Koura is committed to innovation, providing customers across a variety of industries worldwide with new solutions and low GWP refrigerants to transform into a cleaner future.

"This product will offer an easy adaptation option for system designers working in the very low temperature application areas who wish to significantly reduce their usage of ultra-high GWP refrigerants and who are contemplating larger system designs where non-flammability is an essential requirement of the refrigerant."

For more information on Koura, please visit: www.kouraglobal.com

Notes for editors:

 About Orbia

Orbia is a company driven by a shared purpose: to advance life around the world. Orbia operates in the Polymer Solutions (Vestolit and Alphagary), Building and Infrastructure (Wavin), Precision Agriculture (Netafim), Connectivity Solutions (Dura-Line) and Fluorinated Solutions (Koura) sectors. The five Orbia business groups have a collective focus on expanding access to health and wellness, reinventing the future of cities and homes, ensuring food and water security, connecting communities to information and accelerating a circular economy with basic and advanced materials, specialty products and innovative solutions. Orbia has commercial activities in more than 110 countries and operations in over 50, with global headquarters in Boston, Mexico City, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv. To learn more, visit: orbia.com.

About Orbia Fluorinated Solutions (Koura)

Orbia's Fluorinated Solutions business Koura is a global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of fluoroproducts that play a fundamental role in enhancing everyday lives and shortening the path to a sustainable, circular economy. Backed by over 35 years of experience, Koura's products are used in a vast range of applications including electric vehicles and energy storage, urban and rural infrastructure, indoor climate management, food and medicine refrigeration and even in treating respiratory conditions through the development of healthy and innovative low-GWP propellants for metered-dose inhalers. Koura has 1,600 employees and 13 manufacturing facilities worldwide, serving 60 countries through a global sales and distribution network.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/koura-klea-473a-wins-refrigeration-innovation-of-the-year-at-the-2022-cooling-industry-awards-301632135.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
business Koura has at Cooling Industry Awards Londra
Vedi anche
News to go
Nations League, stasera Azzurri in campo contro l'Inghilterra
News to go
Latina, Gdf sequestra piantagione di cannabis: un arrestato
News to go
Kirill ai russi: "Se morirete per il vostro Paese, sarete con Dio"
News to go
Saman Abbas, la confessione del padre
News to go
Migranti, si aggrava bilancio naufragio Siria
News to go
Elezioni regionali Sicilia, la guida al voto del 25 settembre
News to go
Ucraina, urne aperte per referendum pro Russia
Elezioni 2022, von der Leyen: "Se Italia verso direzione difficile abbiamo strumenti"
News to go
Coldiretti, allarme rosso per i vivai
Giorgia Meloni, Pino Insegno e la citazione dal ‘Signore degli Anelli’ - Video
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news
News to go
Sos anidride carbonica, dopo acqua frizzante si ferma anche produzione birra
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza