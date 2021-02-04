Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 04 Febbraio 2021
Aggiornato: 13:43
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:23 'Occupato' mariodraghi.it, premier incaricato per ora senza sito

13:18 Governo, da Lega "no a nuovo esecutivo Conte con premier diverso"

13:17 Governo, Iva Zanicchi: "Meloni unica donna coraggiosa"

13:14 Governo, oggi parla Conte: dichiarazioni in arrivo

13:05 Elezioni: Decaro (Anci), 'rinvio comunali di pochi mesi non sarebbe vulnus a democrazia'

12:54 Governo, Di Maio: "Abbiamo dovere di ascoltare Draghi"

12:48 Governo Draghi, Berlusconi: "Nessun pregiudizio da Forza Italia"

12:45 Mix vaccini Pfizer-AstraZeneca, al via studio in Inghilterra

12:30 Covid, Bassetti: "Minacce di morte, ho denunciato"

12:29 Draghi premier e la reputazione dell'Italia si impenna

12:25 Innovazione, in arrivo l'aereo ecosostenibile made in Austria

12:23 Ragazza uccisa, fidanzato accusato tenta di darsi fuoco in carcere

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Draghi Mattarella governo Draghi Covid Italia oggi
Speciali
Tutti Coronavirus Infrastrutture e mobilità

Kozloduy Demonstrates Confidence In Westinghouse

04 febbraio 2021 | 13.31
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Contract signed for VVER nuclear fuel licensing

SOFIA, Bulgaria, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Westinghouse Electric Company and Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant signed a VVER-1000 nuclear fuel licensing contract for the Kozloduy power plant in Bulgaria, a major step forward in the country's energy supply diversification.

"We are pleased that Kozloduy has once again demonstrated their confidence in Westinghouse's nuclear fuel performance, an important factor allowing for the safe operation of nuclear reactors," said Tarik Choho, Westinghouse President, EMEA Operating Plant Services. "As part of Bulgaria's energy security and diversification strategy, our global capabilities allow us to offer innovative technologies and the highest level of service, for the entire life cycle of the operating fleet," Choho continued.

The licensing process of Westinghouse fuel is a key safety pre-condition for nuclear fuel delivery. As a leading company in the nuclear industry, Westinghouse has a proven track record in supporting the nuclear licensing process for its fuel design and is committed to completing the licensing process in compliance with the Bulgarian Nuclear Safety Regulatory Agency requirements and local regulations.

Westinghouse VVER-1000 fuel is in operation in six nuclear reactors in Ukraine and has an ongoing licensing process in the Czech Republic at the Temelin VVER-1000 plant. This latest generation of VVER-1000 fuel assemblies offers superior fuel economics and outstanding performance, meeting higher safety and quality standards.

Westinghouse Electric Company is the world's pioneering nuclear energy company and is a leading supplier of nuclear plant products and technologies to utilities throughout the world. Westinghouse supplied the world's first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 in Shippingport, Pa., U.S. Today, Westinghouse technology is the basis for approximately one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants. For more information, please visit www.westinghousenuclear.com

Contact: Thuy LaTelephone: +33 1 69 18 54 29Email: lat@westinghouse.com

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
licensing autorizzazione Kozloduy Demonstrates Confidence In Westinghouse
Vedi anche
Locatelli: "Entro giugno almeno 20 milioni di vaccinati"
Ragazza uccisa e gettata nel burrone, a Caccamo i funerali
Salvini contro Gruber, duello video in tv a Otto e Mezzo
Coronavirus Italia
Covid, Ricciardi: "Plausibile vaccinare 70% popolazione"
Governo, Draghi incontra Fico
Governo, Draghi accetta incarico con riserva: la dichiarazione
Governo
Crisi, l'arrivo di Draghi al Colle
Quirinale
Crisi governo, il messaggio di Mattarella: cosa ha detto
Crisi governo, Fico al Colle: cosa ha detto
Salvini: "Dicano se c'è governo, altrimenti elezioni"
Mafia, colpo ai clan: 23 fermi. C'è anche mandante omicidio Livatino
Genazzani (Ema): "Immunità di gregge solo dopo l’estate"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza