Mercoledì 21 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 10:49
10:31 Covid oggi Toscana, 985 contagi e morti: bollettino 21 settembre

10:05 Ucraina, Kiev accusa: "Bombardato sito centrale Zaporizhzhia"

09:54 Elezioni 2022, Salvini: "Subito scostamento bilancio". Meloni frena

09:49 Covid, Gismondo: "Varianti ne vedremo tante ma siamo a fine pandemia"

09:15 Prezzo carburanti oggi in Italia, in calo benzina e diesel

09:05 Alluvione Marche, ritrovata auto donna dispersa: ricerche proseguono

09:03 Sole e freddo al mattino, ma nel weekend cambia tutto: le previsioni

08:25 Russia, Putin annuncia mobilitazione parziale: "Useremo ogni mezzo per difenderci"

07:50 Ucraina, Scholz: "Putin rinuncerà solo se capirà che non può vincere"

07:28 Ucraina, Zelensky su referendum Russia: "La nostra posizione non cambia"

05:30 Draghi all’Onu: “Fermi contro Putin, avanti con sanzioni"

23:42 Discorso Putin, Orsini: "Annessione giustifica uso arma nucleare"

comunicato stampa

Kpler Expands Offering into Agricultural Commodities

21 settembre 2022 | 08.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Trade flow volatility key driver for new offering aimed to mitigate food security challenges

BRUSSELS, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kpler, a fast-growing leader in technology-led data, analytics, and market insight, today announced the expansion of its offering to agricultural commodities.

Grains & Oilseeds Flows brings real-time visibility on 90% of the global seaborne trade across more than 17 food and feed commodities, including wheat, corn, barley, soybeans and soybean meal. The new data offering is aimed at analysts, traders, procurement managers and policy makers who need real-time data to support their market monitoring and trading decisions. 

Recent supply disruptions, such as the war in Ukraine and global inflation, coupled with the need to track resilience of the food security supply chain are key drivers for these new Kpler Flows. 

Since 2014, Kpler has pioneered the use of data technologies to bring real-time transparency on the commodity global supply chains, starting with seaborn flows. Blending hundreds of sources including satellite imagery, AIS and ground intelligence, Kpler Flows have become an industry-standard solution providing real-time data & analytics across dozens of commodities to the benefit of thousands of professionals. 

Grains & Oilseeds Flows are the latest addition to Kpler Dry Bulk Flows (Coal, Iron Ore and Metals). Along with the recent launch of Biofuels and Chemicals, which include biodiesel and vegetable oils, Kpler strives to provide a one-stop solution to facilitate the understanding and forecasting of global supply and demand across the entire agricultural complex. 

François Cazor, Kpler's CEO, said: "We have seen in recent years the commodity market convergence breaking down silos. The turmoil in energy markets is filtering through to food commodities, ramping up fertilizer prices and agricultural fuels to unprecedented levels. Simultaneously, supply chain dislocation coupled with a surge in protectionist measures have added another layer of uncertainty to global food security. In this context, we look forward to bringing essential data to stakeholders across the supply chain that help address vital challenges. This is part of Kpler's mission to facilitate efficient and sustainable trade."

Kpler Grains & Oilseeds Flows can be accessed from today (21 September) for users. 

About Kpler:Kpler is a fast-growing company on a mission to facilitate sustainable and efficient trade to meet the changing needs of our world. From numerous disparate and unstructured sources, Kpler creates technology-led data, analytics, and insight, that bring transparency to dynamic markets characterised by opaque and incomplete information, such as commodity and power markets. Kpler delivers its unique offering through technology solutions built in an agile and inventive way, enabling market professionals to make informed and timely trading decisions. Headquartered in Brussels, Kpler employs 250 people across the world. Visit: www.kpler.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kpler-expands-offering-into-agricultural-commodities-301628762.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
