Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 27 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 13:05
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:04 Tokyo 2020, spada donne: un altro bronzo per l'Italia

12:59 Covid Israele oggi, oltre 2mila contagi: dato più alto da marzo

12:48 Gdo, Dodecà apre a Mercato San Severino

12:47 Scuola, Bianchi: "Vaccinato 85,5% del personale scolastico"

12:36 Primi test superati per SocialTruth, sistema anti fake news che classifica attendibilità notizie

12:24 Boom di contagi a Tokyo, 2.848 nelle ultime 24 ore

12:13 Covid Germania, in aumento incidenza casi

12:06 Bezos ci riprova con la Luna, nuova proposta alla Nasa

11:56 Covid, Bassetti: "Obiettivo vaccino è evitare ospedale, non contagi"

11:44 Tokyo 2020, Maria Centracchio bronzo nel judo

11:37 Caso Marò, al via interrogatorio Latorre in Procura Roma

11:13 Riforma giustizia, Conte: "Difficile per M5S votare fiducia senza modifiche"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Krypt Hires Kai Seela to Lead SAP Global Trade Practice

27 luglio 2021 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

WALLDORF, Germany, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Krypt is proud to welcome Kai Seela to the team as Vice President of Global Trade. As an international leader in SAP GTS, Kai will head the Global Trade Practice at Krypt.

Krypt Hires Kai Seela to Lead SAP Global Trade Practice

"We are thrilled to have Kai Seela joining us after partnering with him at SAP for many years. His vast experience and expertise in global trade and logistics combined with his thought leadership  will no doubt propel Krypt to become the partner of choice for our customers as they transition through their digital supply chain and trade journeys." -Jigish Shah, CEO Krypt

Kai comes to Krypt with over 25 years of  IT experience working in consulting, project management, business development and solution management positions with a particular focus on foreign trade and economics. He has worked with clients around the world including North and Latin America, EMEA, MENA and Asia-Pacific. His experience includes management of multinational implementation projects, business development for new regions and markets as well as driving development and localization of standardized software solutions to meet industry-specific and regulatory requirements. Kai was a functional executive of one of the biggest SAP User Groups and is a valued speaker at various events globally. He holds a BBA in foreign trade and economics.   

"Although the world has been trading internationally for many centuries, international trade seldom played a major role inside organizations, not to mention C-level agendas. Trade wars, Brexit, supply chain disruptions during the pandemic have brought it back into everyones' mind.

After more than a decade working with Krypt as a valued, trusted and favoured partner, I'm now very excited to join the Krypt team and to work for an agile, highly motivated and inspiring team, providing excellent services and delivering value to customers on a daily basis not only in international trade, but also along the supply chain. Together we will pave the way for next generation international trade."-Kai Seela, VP, Global Trade

Krypt has been an SAP partner for Global Trade & Supply Chain since 2008 and has offices located in the United States, Canada, Germany, India, Netherlands, the United Kingdom and Ireland. Krypt has helped hundreds of customers globally leverage their SAP investments to reduce costs, improve efficiencies and gain a competitive edge.

To learn more about Krypt solutions, request aDEMO or contact us.

Krypt logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1579504/Kai_Seela_Orange.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1443210/krypt_logo_transparent_Logo.jpg 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT AltroAltro Trasporti_E_Logistica Economia_E_Finanza at Krypt Krypt Hires team as vice president As an international leader
Vedi anche
News to go
Tokyo 2020, Federica Pellegrini nella storia: quinta finale alle Olimpiadi
News to go
Covid Italia, aumentano i ricoveri in reparto
News to go
Scuola, obbligo vaccino al vaglio del governo
News to go
Mostra del cinema di Venezia, cinque italiani in concorso
News to go
Meno contagi in Italia ma sale tasso di positività
News to go
Ecco Khalilah, lo yacht tutto d'oro nel porto di Livorno
News to go
No green pass, Lamorgese: "Manifestazioni non erano autorizzate"
News to go
Incendi in Sardegna, devastati migliaia di ettari
News to go
Gli affreschi di Padova e Montecatini Terme patrimonio Unesco
News to go
Fao, il premier Draghi al pre-vertice di Roma
News to go
Tokyo 2020, medaglia d'argento nel fioretto per Garozzo
News to go
Caos in Tunisia, Saied sospende Parlamento
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza