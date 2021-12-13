Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 13 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 21:46
21:43 **Covid: Cdm su proroga stato emergenza al 31/03 domani pomeriggio**

21:32 Pensioni, Landini: "Da Quota 100 passeremo a Quota 0"

21:16 Quartu, uccide la compagna e tenta suicidio

21:07 Ocse, Di Maio: "Presidenza a Italia nel 2022"

20:59 Sondaggi politici: Pd ancora primo partito

20:54 Papa, "rimossa minaccia drone durante messa in Slovacchia"

20:31 Quirinale, Salvini chiama i leader: "Confronto dopo Manovra"

20:27 Si apre voragine di un metro sotto due edifici ad Artena vicino Roma

20:07 La speranza muore alle 6,38, Selene ritrovata tra le macerie

19:34 Manovra 2022, Draghi vede Conte: spiraglio su superbonus

19:21 Covid oggi Sicilia, 782 contagi e 5 morti: bollettino 13 dicembre

19:05 Stato emergenza, verso proroga fino al 31 marzo 2022

comunicato stampa

Kryptowire Collaborates with Orange and Uncovers Major Vulnerabilities in Mobile Devices at Scale

13 dicembre 2021 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Kryptowire's proprietary, end-to-end cybersecurity engine identified vulnerabilities granting system user-level privileges for arbitrary shell script execution

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kryptowire Inc., an enterprise mobile security and DevSecOps leader offering innovative, end-to-end cybersecurity solutions, today announced a successful collaboration with global telecommunications operator Orange wherein Kryptowire proactively identified a major security vulnerability present in several mobile devices in the market. As an industry leader committed to raising global standards for customer security and privacy, Orange is working with Kryptowire to audit the security of devices sold in their retail stores.

Kryptowire recently discovered a vulnerability affiliated with the AutoSLT application which is a system application used by several device manufacturers. This vulnerability allowed execution of arbitrary shell scripts as the system user, subsequently creating several exploitable liabilities, including command execution privileges that could compromise text messages, call logs, and contacts; audio and video recording, camera and screenshot use; initiating a remote device wipe, and more.

"As we enter a digital future increasingly defined by convergent, complex application and device networks, it is imperative that mobile leaders adopt a proactive, strategic, and rigorous cybersecurity posture that leaves no proverbial stone unturned," says Dana Waldman, Chief Executive Officer, Kryptowire. "Our partnership with Orange offers an important reminder that to protect mobile end-users and customers, we must effectively implement robust, end-to-end threat detection solutions that identify key vulnerabilities while respecting end-user privacy."

Upon discovering the vulnerability, involved actors in the smartphone industry fixed the vulnerability according to the best release schedule, either before release or through software updates of products already in the field. As part of the chain, Orange took immediate action with the involved parties to obtain security fixes. The developers affiliated with the third-party application in question have been made aware in accordance with responsible disclosure practices.

"Security is the foundation of trust in our digital society, and protecting our customers from cybersecurity threats is critical in order to allow them to use their devices on our networks with confidence," said Stéphane Raulin, Vice President Device Technology and Anticipation, Orange Innovation Devices and Partnerships. "Orange is committed to strengthening the security of the mobile ecosystem with the help of Orange Cyberdefense, the Group's expert cyber security business unit, as well as industry actors including OEM, OS and chipset providers. Our collaboration with Kryptowire has been exceptionally positive, and we look forward to building on the cybersecurity protocols we've established as part of our thorough testing process of devices."

About KryptowireKryptowire combines mobile security expertise with an end-to-end, comprehensive security and privacy monitoring platform. Kryptowire builds solutions for developers and enterprises to take full advantage of mobile technologies without putting their businesses and employees' personal privacy at risk. As a market leader in Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST), Kryptowire's proactive mobile security solutions ensure a higher-level of security and privacy for mobile apps and mobile devices. Kryptowire's platform provides automated vulnerability and compliance testing for individuals, enterprises, and nations to ensure security, privacy, and compliance across life stages and end-user networks.

For more information, please visit www.kryptowire.com, or connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter (@kryptowire). 

ContactLynh Severson, lseverson@kryptowire.com, +1 408.826.1403

Media ContactLevi Hall, levi@lgmarketing.me, +1 916.704.5384

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1704980/Kryptowire_Logo.jpg  

