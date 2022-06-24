Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 24 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 19:09
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:09 Aborto Usa, Vaticano: "Sentenza sfida il mondo, riaprire dibattito"

18:56 Aborto Usa, Biden: "Tragico errore della Corte Suprema"

18:45 Oms: "Ogni anno 25 milioni di aborti in condizioni non sicure"

18:41 Ucraina, Putin: "Su grano isteria immotivata"

18:32 Vaiolo scimmie, "virus mutato in modo sorprendente"

18:27 Assilea, Mescieri confermato presidente

18:25 Convegno Ecr-Asi su terzo settore: "No ruota del carro, ma 5 mln di volontari che offrono servizi"

18:24 Scissione 5 Stelle, Draghi: "Nessun cambio nella squadra di governo"

18:19 Scissione 5 Stelle, Azzolina: "Lascio Movimento, entro in gruppo Di Maio"

18:11 Aborto Usa, 'Roe vs Wade': cosa dice sentenza cancellata da Corte Suprema

18:10 Covid oggi Lazio, 7.042 contagi e 3 morti. A Roma 4.164 casi

18:06 Mentana: "Io in politica? No grazie, preferisco fare il mio mestiere"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

KSS Acquires LIONEX Technology, Launches proprietary Li-PROTM Solution

24 giugno 2022 | 18.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

WILMINGTON, Mass., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Koch Separation Solutions (KSS) announced today the acquisition of LIONEX technology from Chemionex Inc. The acquisition serves as the foundation for the launch of their Li-PRO™ process featuring a proprietary global solution for Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE).

"The launch of the Li-PRO process, coupled with the broader EPC capabilities of our parent, Koch Engineered Solutions, will deliver complete end-to-end solutions for DLE customers," said Manny Singh, President of KSS.

The Li-PRO™ process is an optimized DLE process configuration combining specialized lithium selective extraction media and leading KSS equipment including robust PURON® membrane-based pretreatment, Recoflo® packed bed lithium extraction, Recoflo softening, and high-recovery reverse osmosis (RO) concentration operations to generate a purified lithium chloride solution. The solution is geared towards customers seeking an optimized solution to developing lithium battery materials to keep up with the growing demand for lithium batteries, primarily in electric vehicles.

"The innovative and patent-pending aspects of the Li-PRO solution will be synergistic with KSS' world-class capabilities in ion exchange and sorptive technologies, membrane filtration, and thermal separations. This combination will deliver superior lithium recovery and purity, chemical consumption, water efficiency, and simplified system configurations, optimizing CAPEX and OPEX to lithium producers," said Singh.

KSS will offer the Li-PRO process as a complete offering or as standalone separation processes, depending on customers' unique needs. Their team will initially engage developers in a piloting phase to refine the process design of each step, and work collaboratively to implement small to large-scale operations at optimized performance specifications.

For more information on KSS lithium extraction capabilities, please contact getinfo@kochsep.com.

Koch Separation Solutions (KSS) is transforming the landscape of separations by leveraging synergistic technology such as membrane filtration, ion exchange, evaporation, and drying. With over half a century worth of experience, KSS offers solutions for the most demanding applications across food and beverage, life science, and general industrial markets. KSS aims to create more value to their customers around the world by offering complete solutions to recover high-value product, eliminate waste, reduce footprint, increase productivity, and lower costs. KSS is a Koch Engineered Solutions company. More information is available at www.kochseparation.com

Contact: Emily RogersEmail: Emily.rogers@kochsep.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1021824/Koch_Separation_Solutions_pro_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Ambiente Energia Energia Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza KSS Acquires LIONEX Technology process featuring serves as featuring
Vedi anche
News to go
Bonus videogiochi 2022, come funziona
News to go
Scritte no vax sui muri dello Spallanzani
News to go
Trento, operazione antiterrorismo dei carabinieri del Ros
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, contagi e ricoveri: ultime notizie
News to go
Traffico carburanti, sequestrati beni per oltre 4 milioni di euro
News to go
Ucraina, Lavrov: "Inutile negoziare come Kiev ha fatto in passato"
News to go
Sciopero Ryanair, Volotea, Easyjet sabato 25 giugno
News to go
Vienna città "più piacevole" del mondo per l'Economist
News to go
Terremoto Afghanistan, "almeno 1.500 morti"
News to go
Vaiolo scimmie, vertice Oms su possibile emergenza
News to go
Stoccaggio gas, le nuove regole Ue
News to go
Siccità Italia, è allarme da Nord a Sud
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza