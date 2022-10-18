Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 18 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 08:59
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

08:52 Torna Scipione l’Africano, mai così caldo ad ottobre

08:35 Ostia, sgombero alloggi Ater occupati da famiglia Spada

08:16 Napoli, cellulari e droga in carcere: garante detenuti tra 8 arrestati

07:34 Ucraina, Blinken: "Uso Russia droni kamikaze segno disperazione"

07:08 Parlamento, oggi i nuovi capigruppo. Conferme Fdi e Lega, rebus Fi

06:55 Governo Meloni, la 'mappa': i ministri di Forza Italia e Lega

23:44 Calcio, Gran Galà: Pioli premiato come miglior tecnico Seria A 2021-2022

22:53 Lecce-Fiorentina 1-1: reti di Ceesay e Kouame'

22:21 Governo, Luttwak: "Biden sbaglia su Meloni"

22:05 Governo, Salvini: "Entro una settimana potrà essere in carica"

22:01 Pallone d'oro 2022, vince Karim Benzema

21:42 Iran, "215 morti in proteste per Mahsa, 27 minorenni"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

KTC Unveils 4 New Gaming Monitors

18 ottobre 2022 | 07.19
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BERLIN, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KTC, an experienced monitor manufacturer and innovator, is pleased to introduce 4 new gaming monitors to the public in October.

H27T22

The KTC H27T22 is a 27-inch Fast IPS monitor with excellent gaming performance. It features a 165Hz refresh rate and a 1ms GTG response time. Compared with 60Hz monitors, the H27T22 monitor reduces motion blur more effectively and makes motion look smoother, making it ideal for gamers, especially esports players. Compatible with FreeSync and G-SYNC, it avoids screen tearing and stuttering. For a better gaming experience, it offers some preset modes including FPS (First-Person Shooter), RTS (Real-Time Strategy), and RAC (Race Game). More enhanced gaming features are provided to help improve gamers' performance, such as Timer and Sniper Sight.

The H27T22 monitor has a high resolution of 2560 x 1440, presenting higher-quality and crisper images. Supporting HDR10, it delivers a wide dynamic range and a wide color gamut. The Full HD 8-bit monitor covers 99% of the sRGB gamut and displays 16.7 million colors for more lifelike images.

Equipped with an adjustable stand, it stands steadily on the desk and allows users to adjust the screen to a comfortable height and angle. Compliant with the VESA standard, it can be securely mounted on the wall.

More New Releases

Three more gaming monitors of KTC have been launched meanwhile, including H27S17, H32S17 and G42P5. The KTC H27S17 and H32S17 are 165Hz HVA monitors with a 1500R curvature, a 1ms (MPRT) response time and a 2560 x 1440 resolution. The G42P5 model is a 42-inch OLED monitor using RGBW and WBE technology. It delivers a 0.1ms GTG response time, making it an outstanding gaming monitor for gamers.

Celebration

From October 18th to October 31st, these monitors have special offers on the global e-commerce platform - Geekbuying. Everyone who orders from Geekbuying will receive a hassle-free warranty and professional after-sales service.

About KTC

KTC is a brand under Shenzhen KTC Technology Co., Ltd. It's a world-leading display technology and consumer electronics company focusing on display terminals. KTC is dedicated to manufacturing LCD monitors, LED TVs, Mini-LED displays, etc., and is a partner of many well-known electronic brands such as Dell, ASUS, Lenovo, Samsung, LG, etc. According to TRENDFORCE statistics, in the first half of 2022, Mini-LED displays produced by KTC accounted for 17% of the global Mini-LED display market share.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1922723/KTC_new_release_event_with_geekbuying_banner.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ktc-unveils-4-new-gaming-monitors-301651624.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Gaming monitors monitor an experienced monitor KTC Unveils
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Farnesina: "Gli italiani lascino il Paese"
News to go
Genova, sequestrati 155mila capi contraffatti
News to go
Meteo, ancora caldo almeno fino a giovedì
News to go
Povertà assoluta in Italia, Caritas: "Quasi due milioni di famiglie"
News to go
Roma, protesta di Ultima Generazione sul Gra
News to go
Brasile elezioni, Lula attacca Bolsonaro
News to go
Cina, avanti con la politica 'Zero Covid'
News to go
Roma, oggi vertice Meloni-Berlusconi
News to go
Draghi a Egonu: "Orgoglio italiano, vincerà ancora in azzurro"
News to go
Ucraina sotto attacco, droni kamikaze su Kiev
News to go
Energia, domani via libera a nuovo pacchetto proposte Ue
News to go
Foggia, scoperti 397 falsi braccianti agricoli
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza