Mercoledì 15 Febbraio 2023
Aggiornato: 16:14
comunicato stampa

Kubota Tractor Corporation Implements Syncron For Streamlined Retail Inventory Management and Exceptional Dealer Network Service

15 febbraio 2023 | 14.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Leading distributor of agricultural and construction machinery equipment selects Syncron Retail Inventory for optimized dealer inventory management that aligns aftermarket strategies with dealer networks for superior customer service.

CHICAGO, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syncron today announced that Kubota Tractor Corporation, a United States distributor of agricultural and construction machinery equipment, has selected Syncron Retail Inventory to support its retail inventory management. As Kubota works to streamline supply chains and provide dealers with time-saving solutions to access its inventory and deliver parts quickly, this optimization allows Kubota customers to focus on what they do best: planting, feeding, building and caring for our world. 

Recognizing the benefits of an intelligent parts inventory optimization solution, Kubota understood there was room to enhance its retail inventory management operations. In selecting a new solution, Kubota was looking for an attentive, experienced team willing to partner with them.

"We chose Syncron because of their experience in the agricultural equipment industry and their existing connectivity to our certified dealer business systems," said Dann Kemmann, director of parts, Kubota Tractor Corporation. "Syncron helps us keep our commitments to our dealers by streamlining our parts inventory to better deliver the right part to the right place and at the right time."

With Syncron, Kubota gains an out-of-the-box solution to automate dealer stock replenishment, improve over-the-counter fill rates and increase visibility for all stakeholders. Rather than rely on multiple dealer business systems to forecast and plan parts inventory, Kubota and its dealers gain access to a comprehensive, easy-to-use platform with easy integration that improves productivity and eliminates waste. 

"With an intelligent parts inventory optimization solution that places parts where and when they're needed, dealers can focus on providing a superior customer experience," said Anneliese Schulz, chief revenue officer, Syncron. "Syncron Retail Inventory allows organizations like Kubota to streamline RIM processes and align with dealer networks, offering exceptional support and expertise during the implementation process and beyond." 

To learn more about Syncron Retail Inventory, visit https://www.syncron.com/solutions/retail-inventory-management

About SyncronSyncron accelerates leading manufacturers and distributors to capitalize on the world's new service economy. We optimize aftermarket business profitability and working capital, increase customer loyalty, and enable our customers to transition successfully to future service-driven business models. Syncron connects and synchronizes every aspect of aftermarket service with more than $3 billion in annual value creation across OEMs and distributors in automotive, construction, mining, agriculture and industrial equipment, medical devices, consumer durables, high-tech, aerospace, and other industries. Our Connected Service Experience (CSX) cloud platform offers leading aftermarket sales and service solutions to effectively plan, price, and service your customers. CSX Cloud offers our customers competitive differentiation through exceptional aftermarket service experiences while driving significant revenue and profit improvements into a manufacturer or distributor's business. The world's top brands trust Syncron, making it the largest privately-owned global leader in intelligent service lifecycle management SaaS solutions. For more information, visit syncron.com.

About Kubota Tractor Corporation Kubota Tractor Corporation, Grapevine, Texas, is the U.S. marketer and distributor of Kubota-engineered and manufactured machinery and equipment, including a complete line of tractors of up to 200 Gross hp* performance-matched implements, compact construction equipment, consumer lawn and garden equipment, hay tools, commercial turf products and utility vehicles. For product literature or dealer locations, contact: Kubota Tractor Corporation, 1000 Kubota Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051, (888) 4-KUBOTA [(888) 458-2682], Ext. 900, or visit KubotaUSA.com.*factory estimated rating

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1832423/Syncron_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kubota-tractor-corporation-implements-syncron-for-streamlined-retail-inventory-management-and-exceptional-dealer-network-service-301747206.html

in Evidenza