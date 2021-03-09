KVD Beauty Announces a New Global Director of Tattoo Artistry, Miryam Lumpini, Revealing the Next Iconic Chapter for the Brand to Influence the Makeup Industry

SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With a nonconformist and fearless spirit, KVD disrupted the industry in 2008 with its untraditional approach to beauty. When having tattoos meant being labeled an 'outsider,' the brand challenged the status quo and embedded this personal mark in its DNA, encouraging it as a form of artistic self-expression. Today, the brand embarks on its next chapter now known as KVD Beauty, unveiling a refreshed brand image, and an invigorated mission with the introduction of its new artists.

The new name KVD Beauty will keep the legacy initials but will take on a different meaning as the brand moves into this new phase. KVD will now stand for Kara, Veritas, Decora—Latin for Value, Truth, Beauty.

KVD Beauty gives you the tools to live your beauty truth: With its high-pigment, high-performance makeup, the creative possibilities are endless for self-expression. The brand believes in embracing outsiders, artistry without boundaries, celebrating individual expression, and being world-conscious. Respecting the planet and those who inhabit it is also of utmost importance. KVD is 100% vegan and cruelty-free, and committed to becoming more sustainable, challenging themselves to use fully recyclable packaging, post-consumer recycled materials and refillable compacts whenever possible.

The streamlined brand positioning is reflective in KVD Beauty's new campaign imagery, which can already be seen on its website and social media channels with additional roll out onto marketing materials, product launches, and more. Updated product packaging will also be rolling out to align with the new look. While the brand itself will have a fresh, new look and feel, their existing products and beloved bestsellers like their eyeliner with a cult-following Tattoo Liner, Lolita Everlasting Liquid Lipstick, and Lock-It Foundation will all stay true to their high-performance results and remain in the same formulas.

With a new, polished brand position, KVD Beauty is announcing its first Global Director of Tattoo Artistry, Miryam Lumpini. Now an 'it girl' within the Los Angeles tattoo scene, Lumpini grew up in the Swedish countryside and immigrated to the United States to pursue her passion in tattoo artistry, eventually inking high-profile celebrities including Jhené Aiko, Keke Palmer, Kehlani and more. Lumpini will serve as the brand's in-house tattoo artistry expert, supporting creative initiatives by developing tattoo-inspired designs for marketing and product, and creating makeup artistry content.

"Collaborating with KVD Beauty has been a dream come true," Lumpini says. "I have been a follower of the brand since the very beginning—it made tattoo culture more acceptable and encouraged the community to see it as a form of self-expression. There used to be a stigma associated with tattoo culture, and you were seen as a rebel if you had any. KVD Beauty recognized this as an art form and embraced this community of artists like myself that were typically overlooked in the beauty industry."

Adding to the talent, the brand is also revealing its world-class roster of global makeup artists, which includes Christian Schild (Germany), Fanny Maurer (France), Sandra Saenz (U.S.A.), and Anthony Nguyen (U.S.A.) This select group of artists will be leveraged across various platforms to share their skill set with clients and media alike. Each artist will work closely with the brand for press features, photo shoots and editorial, teaching global master classes, creating exclusive content on the brand's social media channels, and more.

Anthony Nguyen (U.S.A.): "Makeup has served as my creative outlet for storytelling and with the versatility of KVD Beauty products, the possibilities are endless. I'm beyond excited to partner up with KVD Beauty as this year's Global Veritas Artistry Ambassador, can't wait to share and create art with you all!"

The new brand and marketing strategies are led by two beauty industry veterans, Sarah Koch, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Kendo Brands, and Tara Loftis, Global Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations for Kendo Brands. Loftis' 15+ years of strategic marketing experience has helped to develop and grow iconic brands within the Kendo Brands portfolio, as well as beauty industry favorite, Too Faced. Sarah Koch has spent the majority of her 15+ year retail career in beauty specializing in brand building and incubation at Kendo Brands and Sephora North America. She is credited with rebuilding another Kendo brand, OLEHENRIKSEN, and now oversees the overall strategic global brand management of KVD Beauty and Bite Beauty in addition to OLEHENRIKSEN at Kendo Brands.

"KVD Beauty has a near 13-year history of creating incredible, award-winning, bestselling products—now is simply the time for us to revitalize the brand and reconnect with our consumers in a genuine way. This is the beginning of an important chapter, and it was critical for us to design a disruptive marketing plan, while aligning with top-tier, best-in-class artistry talent that reflects and respects our brand heritage in both tattoos and makeup." says Loftis.

"As our consumers and the beauty industry continue to evolve, so does KVD Beauty's legacy," Koch says. "The updated crest and campaign imagery reflect a new phase for the brand, one where we champion artistry without limits, celebrate the individual, and care for the planet. We are looking forward to sharing our new imagery, artists, and products with the world."

For more information, visit kvdbeauty.com and connect with us at @KVDBeauty on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

ABOUT KVD BEAUTY:

KVD Beauty stands for Kara, Veritas, Decora—Value, Truth, Beauty—because your truth is valuable and beautiful. We create high-pigment, high-performance makeup inspired by tattoo artistry, like our #1 award-winning Tattoo Liner. With long-wear, ink-like pigment and needle-sharp precision, it's the uncontested holy grail of liquid eyeliner. But we stand for more than just performance: Our makeup is 100% vegan and cruelty-free, we care about the planet, and we champion artistry of all kinds—not just makeup. We celebrate the individual through artistic self-expression and limitless creativity. And above all, we give you the tools to live your beauty truth.

ABOUT KENDO

KENDO BRANDS solely owns and operates KVD BEAUTY. KENDO is an innovative beauty brand incubator that creates and acquires beauty brands and turns them into global powerhouses: FENTY Beauty by Rihanna, OLEHENRIKSEN Skincare, Marc Jacobs Beauty, Bite Beauty, Lip Lab Stores, and KVD Beauty. KENDO offices are in San Francisco, Paris, Dubai, London, São Paulo, Sydney and Singapore.

