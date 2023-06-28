Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 28 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 08:26
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

07:55 Migranti, nuovi sbarchi a Lampedusa: 225 in poche ore sull'isola

07:48 Francia, poliziotto uccide 17enne: notte di disordini a Nanterre

07:43 Terremoto oggi in Sicilia, scossa di magnitudo 3.1 sull'Etna

07:38 Ucraina, raid russo su Kramatorsk: 8 morti. Oggi Zuppi a Mosca

23:34 Orsini: "Putin rafforzato, ora effetti tragici su guerra in Ucraina"

22:48 Julian Sands è morto, l'annuncio della polizia in California

22:30 Briatore: "Giorgia Meloni lavora molto, Draghi bravo a mandare via Conte..."

22:20 Berlusconi, Marta Fascina e il rebus testamento

22:09 Salvini: "Se ti stronchi di canne e guidi, ti tolgo la patente" - Video

21:57 Ucraina, missili Russia su ristoranti Kramatorsk: 4 morti

21:20 Superenalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 27 giugno 2023

20:25 Decreto bollette luce e gas, bonus sociale per famiglie: a chi spetta

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Kyoraku Publishes Actual Measurement Data of EV Power Consumption Improvement Effect by Using In-house "Foamed Duct"

28 giugno 2023 | 08.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TOKYO, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyoraku Co., Ltd. (hereunder "Kyoraku"), a Tokyo-based developer of foamed ducts widely used in commercially supplied vehicles, has succeeded in obtaining measurement data from an actual vehicle regarding the effect of improving electricity consumption by using foamed ducts as instrument panel ducts for electric vehicle (EV) air-conditioners.

In the past, foamed ducts were known to improve insulation performance and contribute to fuel efficiency improvement in gasoline-powered vehicles, but it is the first time (*) that an EV has actually run to demonstrate the electric cost effect by using foamed ducts. (Measured by Japan Automobile Research Institute (JARI)) (*) Kyoraku's research

Image:https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107755/202306216512/_prw_PI1fl_rL4JoE39.png

Measurement results summary

Mileage was compared in the distance from the status of a full charge to the appearance of an indicator of power supply requirement in a commercially supplied EV under the conditions of running over WLTC mode 3 cycles and heating in winter, followed by steady running at 100 km/h. As a result, it was demonstrated that the mileage improved 2.4% by using Kyoraku's polypropylene (PP)-based 4 times foamed duct (3 mm thick), compared with the conventional polyethylene (PE) instrument panel duct (0.8 mm thick). It was also demonstrated that the mileage improved 1.6% in a PE 4 times foamed duct (3 mm thick), which was newly made available for mass production.

In the same driving experiment, when comparing battery consumption at the end of a WLTC 3-cycle run (approximately 45 km, an identical driving distance), the use of the PP foamed duct reduced battery consumption 0.79% compared with the conventional PE duct, and a 0.39% reduction in usage was also demonstrated for the PE foamed duct.

*Battery usage and reduction rates were calculated by Kyoraku based on OBD diagnostic machine information.

In the past, there have been needs for the foaming of automotive air-conditioner ducts to reduce weight, and this demonstration of power cost-effectiveness is expected to further increase their appeal. Kyoraku, ready to open its doors to this foamed duct technology to the world, is looking for global partners.

About Kyoraku

Kyoraku Co., Ltd. is a well-established integrated company which has been manufacturing and selling plastic products for over 100 years. It is active in industries requiring high-quality, special plastics, such as medical/food containers and automobile parts. As a pioneer and comprehensive company in plastics, it hopes to continue to be the best partner behind the scenes to help create a better environment-friendly society with its advanced proprietary technologies and distinctive products created from them.

Company profile - Name: Kyoraku Co., Ltd. - Established: September 20, 1917- Representative: Takamitsu Nagase, Executive Board Director, President - Head office: 1-5, Higashinihonbashi 1-Chome, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 103-0004, Japan- URL: https://www.krk.co.jp/en/- Business profile: Manufacturing, processing and sales of plastic products

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kyoraku-publishes-actual-measurement-data-of-ev-power-consumption-improvement-effect-by-using-in-house-foamed-duct-301865336.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN44640 en US Auto_E_Motori Trasporti_E_Logistica Ambiente Trasporti_E_Logistica Energia Energia Chimica_E_Farmacia AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza Kyoraku Co. Ltd. Consumption Improvement Effect electric vehicle as instrument panel ducts for electric vehicle
Vedi anche
News to go
Calabria, maxi operazione Carabinieri: 43 arresti per associazione mafiosa
News to go
Calciomercato, Onana sempre più tentato dal Manchester City. All'Inter in arrivo Thuram
News to go
Bonus Estate 2023 turismo: cos’è, a chi spetta
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Italia-Usa, telefonata tra Meloni e Biden
News to go
Decreto lavoro, dall'assegno di inclusione alla proroga dello smart working
News to go
Giovani, nel 2022 'Neet' sono il 19%
News to go
Tunisia, von der Leyen: "Ue finalizzerà presto memorandum intesa"
News to go
Milano, ferirono agenti a corteo per Cospito: 6 misure cautelari
News to go
Confindustria: "Aumentano segnali di indebolimento, crescita più fragile"
News to go
Confronto governo-sindacati sulle pensioni, Landini: "Incontro inutile"
News to go
Caso Rovigo, Valditara: "Interverremo sul voto in condotta"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza