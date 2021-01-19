Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 20 Gennaio 2021
Aggiornato: 00:40
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:33 Senato, dopo Polverini il caso Rossi scuote Forza Italia

00:16 Roma disastro, ko in campo e troppe sostituzioni

23:58 Governo, Mattarella attende valutazioni Conte

23:49 Maria Rosaria Rossi: "Sì a Conte non condiviso con Berlusconi"

23:33 Ciampolillo: "Sì a fiducia per Paese, non mi hanno offerto incarichi"

23:32 Conte: "Subito al lavoro, Italia non ha tempo da perdere"

23:20 Vaccini, Arcuri: "Diffida a Pfizer per danni, al vaglio esposto a pm"

23:07 Chi è Ciampolillo, voto in extremis al Senato

22:35 live Governo, fiducia in Senato con 156 voti

22:28 Trump: "Preghiamo per successo di Biden presidente"

22:13 live Governo, fiducia in Senato. Caos su voto Ciampolillo

22:00 Senato, Rossi e Causin sì a fiducia: fuori da Forza Italia

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Emanuele Macaluso Clemente Mastella Conte al Senato Matteo Salvini Matteo Renzi Giuseppe Conte Clemente Mastella Giuseppe Conte Matteo Salvini
Speciali
Tutti Coronavirus Infrastrutture e mobilità

La Liste, the world's best restaurant selection, reveals special awards for 2021 recognizing commitment, resilience and innovation across the global gastronomy sector

19 gennaio 2021 | 14.56
LETTURA: 3 minuti

La Liste is also publishing the first edition of Gastronomy Observer (free download at www.laliste.com/en/gastronomyobserver)

PARIS, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The year 2021 kicks off with two initiatives which respond to the pandemic for La Liste, a prominent restaurant finder and worldwide classification since 2015. In solidarity with chefs and restaurants around the world, La Liste has canceled its annual ranking and today reveals a set of new special awards and an in-depth new publication, Gastronomy Observer, which draws on the guide's unmatched database to unearth emerging insights and innovations across our global food culture.

La Liste 2021 Special Awards' winners - Cover of Gastronomy Observer

La Liste is best known for publishing its annual top 1,000 best restaurants in the world, powered by the almost 900 sources which feed its algorithm. Guy Savoy, Paris, Eric Ripert, Le Bernardin, New York, Seiji Yamamoto, Ryugin, Tokyo and Yosuke Suga, Sugalabo, Tokyo, retain their #1 position on La Liste Top 1,000 for another year.

10 Special Awards recognize 30 chefs, restaurants or concepts from 18 countries, all of them perfect examples of innovating, "pivoting" to feed our new culinary appetites and shaping tomorrow's gastronomy.

 

Gastronomy Observer tells the story of a tumultuous year through the restaurant finder's database as well as academic studies, journalism and interviews. It illustrates and praises the great efforts of restaurateurs to feed others while developing new ways to survive amid multiple lockdowns. But it doesn't shy away from the dark side of the industry, and also covers abusive kitchen culture, hospitality's diversity problem, and #MeToo in restaurants.

Hélène Pietrini, newly appointed managing director of La Liste, says: "Despite repeated closures and low morale, the restaurant sector never gives up. La Liste wants to be the catalyst to support restaurants' recovery by recognizing exceptional individuals who stand up to the crisis and shape the future of gastronomy".

La Liste powerful app is able to locate more than 25,000 restaurants in 200 countries, more than any other restaurant guide. Download our app for free available on Android and IOS in nine languages: laliste.app.linl/download

www.laliste.com

Instagram @LaListe1000   Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Laliste1000   Twitter @LaListe1000 

International press contactcoline@pascalevenot.frAgence Pascale Venot+33(0)6 61 20 59 42

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1422181/La_Liste.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1422182/La_Liste_Logo.jpg

La Liste Logo

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Alimentazione Alimentazione Altro Media_E_Pubblicita Economia_E_Finanza download at world's best restaurant selection is also publishing the first premio
Vedi anche
Salvini a Renzi: "Lega ha mollato 7 poltrone"
Renzi a Conte: "Ha proposto incarico estero, ho detto no"
"Conte omino Playmobil", Centinaio mostra giocattolo in Senato
Monti: "Voto fiducia al governo"
'Speravo de morì prima', prima clip della serie su Francesco Totti
Meloni: "Conte è come Barbapapà"
Conte alla Camera: "Chi ha a cuore Italia ci aiuti"
Conte alla Camera, Scalfarotto e il "conte zio manzoniano"
Video
Conte alla Camera, l'appello ai volenterosi
Crisi governo, Renzi: "Non votiamo fiducia"
Lo spot di Giuseppe Tornatore per i vaccini
Mastella: "Calenda burinotto". E lui telefona in tv
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza