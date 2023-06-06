Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 06 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 20:19
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:52 Diga Khakovka, intelligence Usa: è stata la Russia - Video

19:43 Vasco contro i politici: "Cercano solo consenso, raccontano favole"

19:19 "Ho detto ora lo sfondo", le chat dei poliziotti arrestati per tortura a Verona

19:10 Roland Garros, Djokovic vola in semifinale: battuto Khachanov

18:47 Lega del Filo d’Oro, circa metà degli italiani non sa che il 5x1000 è gratuito

18:29 Spezia-Verona si gioca a Reggio Emilia

18:27 Torino, picchia la moglie che si rifiuta di rubare al supermercato: arrestato

18:13 Milano, Pavone: "Non può esistere smart city senza cittadini smart"

17:58 Cos'è l'Einstein Telescope che il governo vuole in Italia

17:56 Einstein Telescope, Meloni candida l'Italia: sfida da 1,9 miliardi a Olanda

17:53 Potenza, incidente a Lavello tra auto e tir: due morti

17:53 L'intelligenza artificiale per la trasformazione digitale delle imprese

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

LambdaTest introduces an AI-powered Test Failure Analysis feature in its smart test orchestration platform HyperExecute

06 giugno 2023 | 17.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

With this feature, customers can ensure higher-quality software development, reduced time-to-market, and enhanced customer satisfaction

NOIDA, India and SAN FRANCISCO, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LambdaTest, an intelligent and unified enterprise test execution cloud platform, has introduced an AI-powered test failure analysis feature in HyperExecute, its blazing-fast, smart test execution and orchestration platform. This path-breaking new feature will enable digital businesses to streamline their troubleshooting and remediation process for test case failures in a single click.

With the new feature, HyperExecute users will no longer have to do the time-consuming and cumbersome manual test log analysis. The platform will categorize errors, enabling swift identification of failure types, thereby saving time and increasing developer feedback velocity.

After identifying the failure type, LambdaTest will offer a structured approach to address it through precise corrective measures or recommended remedies. This targeted approach empowers users to do a quicker resolution of failure by eliminating unnecessary manual steps and instead optimizing for efficiency.

"With the introduction of AI-powered test failure analysis, we are significantly reducing the time required for root cause analysis (RCA). Our overall aim is to enhance the productivity of testing teams by elevating the efficiency and effectiveness of the QA process. With this feature, development teams can now concentrate their efforts on implementing accurate solutions. This is a fundamental shift from a blunt test execution platform to an AI-powered test orchestration co-pilot that assists developer and QA teams in every stage of quality validation. The resulting reduction in turnaround time facilitates faster bug fixes, higher-quality software development, reduced time-to-market, and enhanced end-customer satisfaction," said Mayank Bhola, Co-founder and Head of Product, LambdaTest.

Also, LambdaTest has added new features to its test intelligence analytics platform to enable users to have enhanced control over Selenium command logs. Key features include quick issue identification, response statuses over time, endpoint usage analysis, and bug fixes prioritization.

For more details, visit: https://www.lambdatest.com/test-intelligence/failure-analysis

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is an AI-powered unified enterprise test execution cloud platform that helps businesses drastically reduce time to market through faster test execution, ensuring quality releases and accelerated digital transformation. Over 10,000+ enterprise customers and 2+ million users across 130+ countries rely on LambdaTest for their testing needs.

Browser & App Testing CloudHyperExecute

For more information, please visit, https://www.lambdatest.com or contact the LambdaTest press office: press@lambdatest.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1721228/Lambda_Test_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lambdatest-introduces-an-ai-powered-test-failure-analysis-feature-in-its-smart-test-orchestration-platform-hyperexecute-301843619.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT AltroAltro ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza AI powered Test Failure Analysis feature feature orchestration platform HyperExecute enhanced customer satisfaction
Vedi anche
News to go
Pil, Istat alza le stime di crescita: +1,2% nel 2023
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky a Zuppi: "Cessate il fuoco non porterà a pace"
News to go
Alfredo Cospito trasferito nuovamente nel carcere di Sassari
News to go
Navi e aerei alla Colombia, indagati D'Alema e Profumo
News to go
Decreto Pa, Camera conferma fiducia al governo
News to go
Meloni in missione lampo in Tunisia
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le ultime notizie di oggi
News to go
Decreto Pa, oggi il voto di fiducia alla Camera
News to go
Maltempo, nuovo nubifragio sulle Marche
News to go
Afghanistan, avvelenate quasi 80 ragazze di due scuole primarie
News to go
Lotta alla criminalità con l’Intelligenza artificiale
News to go
Bce, Lagarde: "Impegnati a combattere inflazione per ritorno a 2%"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza