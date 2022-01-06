Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 07 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 00:45
LambdaTest launches HyperTest, the world's fastest cloud-based web app and website testing platform

06 gennaio 2022 | 11.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

- HyperTest is up to 70% faster than any other traditional test execution platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LambdaTest, a leading test execution platform, has launched HyperTest, a next-gen smart testing platform to help businesses run end-to-end Selenium tests at the fastest speed possible.

At a time when digital businesses are launching products and features at breakneck speeds, and looking to outsmart competitors, testing the code before releasing it to the audience is of utmost importance. HyperTest, which supports Selenium tests, enables businesses to achieve quickest time-to-market by intelligently reducing the test execution time drastically. Selenium is an open-source project that supports web browser automation, using which developers and QA analysts in organizations can automate their testing to save time instead of manually testing each functionality.

Existing automation testing platforms are inherently slow because of lots of network hops that happen during each test. In the traditional approach, triggered test scenarios are first sent to the Selenium hub, which in turn are scheduled to run on the best-suited Selenium node. This results in unnecessary latency as many network components are involved in the entire process. Also, multiple network hops with separated components result in increased test flakiness, a factor that is the biggest hindrance to time to market.

HyperTest unifies all the components into a single execution environment that eliminates these network hops and cuts down on test execution times. This enables businesses to test code and fix issues at a much faster pace and hence achieve an accelerated time to market.

"Traditional solutions barely scratch the surface when it comes to speed of test execution. We wanted to build the fastest test execution platform because businesses are tired of slow test execution speeds. When modern digital businesses are building best-in-class features and products, they also need a best-in-class test execution platform," said Asad Khan, CEO, LambdaTest. "HyperTest runs as fast as an in-house Selenium installation and is up to 70% faster than other traditional cloud test execution platforms. We are excited for the world to try out HyperTest and experience test execution at never-before-seen speed. It also comes with a lot of smart features that ensures ease of test execution."

HyperTest comes with real-time console logs for test execution, intelligent grouping of tests to reduce total build time, artifacts management, automatic reporting, and automatic retries on failures. It is also available across Windows, Mac, and Linux.

Founded in 2017, LambdaTest has raised close to $25 million in funding from investment firms such as Sequoia Capital, Telstra Ventures, Entree Capital, Leo Capital Holdings, Blume Ventures, and others. 

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest's test execution platform allows users to run both manual and automated tests of web and mobile apps across 3000+ different browsers, browser versions, and operating system environments. Over 500 enterprises and 600,000+ users across 130+ countries rely on LambdaTest for their test execution needs.

Image: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1721226/Graph_1.jpg   Image: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1721227/Intelligent_execution_cloud.jpg   Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1721228/Lambda_Test_Logo.jpg 

