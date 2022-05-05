Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 05 Maggio 2022
Aggiornato: 07:36
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

07:36 Ucraina, notte di sirene antiaeree. "Tregua per evacuare civili da Azovstal"

23:37 Zelensky: "Sogno pace sarà realtà, giorno liberazione si avvicina"

23:36 Champions, Real-City 3-1: Ancelotti in finale contro Liverpool di Klopp

23:29 Usa, Blinken positivo al Covid

22:13 Terremoto in Albania, scossa magnitudo 3.4

21:58 Eurovision 2022, Gigliola Cinquetti tra i protagonisti della finale

21:28 Asiago, cerca commesse giovani e single: 7mila euro di multa a commerciante

21:17 Centrodestra, Salvini: "Litigi e polemiche di troppo, io lavoro per unità"

21:08 Mariupol, Russia: "Tregua ad Azovstal per evacuare civili"

21:01 Ucraina, 007 Gb: "Raid Russia su obiettivi civili per indebolire Kiev"

20:49 Ucraina ancora sotto attacco, missili ed esplosioni nelle città

20:30 A Cefalù 'Amore Festival', Mete Onlus presenta Report su Revenge porn e sexting

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Landis+Gyr Announces FY 2021 Financial Results

05 maggio 2022 | 07.31
LETTURA: 5 minuti

CHAM, Switzerland, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Landis+Gyr (SIX: LAND) today announced unaudited financial results for financial year 2021 (April 1st, 2021 - March 31st, 2022). Key highlights included:

st2

"FY 2021 was a transformative year for us as we expand our reach in smart infrastructure and grid edge intelligence solutions. We have closed a number of important acquisitions, adding a cost-competitive metering platform and solidifying our position in the EV charging solutions market, while leveraging our co-innovation partnerships to expand our portfolio of holistic data analytics solutions and services", said Werner Lieberherr, Chief Executive Officer of Landis+Gyr.

"While delivering a strong performance in FY 2021, as a result of the ongoing global supply chain challenges, we saw an impact of about USD 100 million of revenues being pushed out as well as additional costs of approximately USD 30 million. We expect FY 2022 to be a transition year with continued high investments and increasing supply chain and inflation headwinds before we see the benefits of our transformative initiatives in FY 2023. In this context, I would like to thank our customers and shareholders for their continued trust and our employees for their tireless efforts and outstanding level of commitment. Looking ahead, we are well positioned to drive our transformation forward and continue to take on a key role in decarbonizing the grid", Lieberherr concluded.

Read the full ad hoc announcement here.

Contact MediaMelissa van Anraad  Head of PR Phone +41 41 935 6398  Melissa.vanAnraad@landisgyr.com

Investor inquiries: ir@landisgyr.comMedia inquiries: pr@landisgyr.com

About Landis+GyrLandis+Gyr is a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions. We measure and analyze energy utilization to generate empowering analytics for smart grid and infrastructure management, enabling utilities and consumers to reduce energy consumption. Our innovative and proven portfolio of software, services and intelligent sensor technology is a key driver to decarbonize the grid. Having avoided more than 9 million tons of CO2 in FY 2021 and committed to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030, Landis+Gyr manages energy better – since 1896. With sales of USD 1.5 billion in FY 2021, Landis+Gyr employs around 6,500 talented people across five continents. For more information, please visit our website www.landisgyr.com.

Disclaimer

This release and information referred to herein contains (a) preliminary, unaudited numbers that may be subject to change and (b) information regarding alternative performance measures or non USGAAP measures, such as "Reported EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA", "Adjusted Gross Profit", "Adjusted Research and Development", "Adjusted Sales, General and Administrative", and "Adjusted Operating Expenses". Definitions of these measures and reconciliations between such measures and their USGAAP counterparts if not defined in this release may be found on pages 28 to 30 of the Landis+Gyr Half Year Financial Report Fiscal Year 2021 on our website at www.landisgyr.com/investors.

* For a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures, see chapter "Supplemental Reconciliations and Definitions (unaudited)" in the ad hoc announcement on www.landisgyr.com/investors/results-center.

Forward-looking Information

This release includes forward-looking information and statements, including statements concerning the outlook for Landis+Gyr Group AGʼs businesses. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the factors that may affect the Companyʼs future performance, including global economic conditions, and the economic conditions of the regions and industries that are major markets for Landis+Gyr. These expectations, estimates and projections are generally identifiable by statements containing words such as "expects", "believes", "estimates", "targets", "plans", "outlook", "guidance" or similar expressions. There are numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond Landis+Gyrʼs control, that could cause the Companyʼs actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information and statements made in this presentation and which could affect the Companyʼs ability to achieve its stated targets. The important factors that could cause such differences include, among others: the duration, severity, geographic spread and potential after effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, government actions to address or mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the potential negative impacts of COVID-19 on the global economy, any of the Company's operations and those of its customers and suppliers; global shortage of supplied components as well as increased freight rates, business risks associated with the volatile global economic environment and political conditions, unrests and/or wars; costs associated with compliance activities; market acceptance of new products and services; changes in governmental regulations and currency exchange rates; estimates of future warranty claims and expenses and sufficiency of accruals; and other such factors as may be discussed from time to time in Landis+Gyr Group AG filings with the SIX Swiss Exchange. Although Landis+Gyr Group AG believes that its expectations reflected in any such forward-looking statement are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that those expectations will be achieved.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1672109/Landis_Gyr_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN46585 en US Energia Economia_E_Finanza Energia Energia Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza key highlights included highlights key Gyr Announces FY
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Cremlino: "Nessun accordo su incontro tra Putin e Papa"
News to go
Ucraina, Stati Ue chiedono più tempo per ok a nuove sanzioni
News to go
Covid, allarme a Pechino: chiuse oltre 40 stazioni metropolitana
News to go
Mascherine sul lavoro, obbligo fino al 30 giugno
News to go
Champions League, stasera Real Madrid-Manchester City
News to go
Centinaia braccianti al nero in Maremma, erano pagati 2,5 euro l’ora
News to go
Bonus 200 euro, come sarà pagato
News to go
Melillo nuovo procuratore nazionale antimafia e antiterrorismo
News to go
Ucraina, papa Francesco e la visita a Putin in Russia
News to go
Guerra Ucraina, Ue annuncia sesto pacchetto sanzioni a Russia
News to go
Operazione 'Verum et Oleum' a tutela olio extravergine d’oliva
News to go
Lazio, da regione 800mila euro per librerie e piccole case editrici
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza