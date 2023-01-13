Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 13 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato: 00:30
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

08:17 Yoox, da Antitrust sanzioni per oltre 5 milioni

07:47 Salari più alti contro l'inflazione, ecco perché la Bce si oppone

07:42 Lisa Marie Presley morta a 54 anni, era l'unica figlia di Elvis

07:29 Bonus in busta paga nel 2023, ecco chi avrà uno stipendio più ricco

00:03 Caro carburante, oggi governo incontra sindacati su prezzo benzina

23:04 Lisa Marie Presley, la figlia di Elvis in ospedale per un arresto cardiaco

22:26 Caro carburante, Schlein attacca governo: "Usa benzinai come capro espiatorio"

22:13 Brasile, spunta il piano di Bolsonaro per rovesciare Lula

21:35 Kureishi paralizzato in ospedale, il diario su Twitter

21:22 SuperEnalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 12 gennaio

21:14 Scritta 'Aushwitzland' su t-shirt non è reato, assolta Selene Ticchi

21:02 Caro carburante, l'ipotesi di intervento per prezzo benzina

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Largest decentralised study of its kind shows high levels of engagement with Huma's study app

13 gennaio 2023 | 07.00
LETTURA: 4 minuti

111

LONDON, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huma Therapeutics Limited ("Huma"), a leading global digital health company, today announced results of a new study in collaboration with the Medical Research Council Epidemiology Unit at the University of Cambridge showing that participants using Huma's clinical trial platform had high, sustained levels of engagement in an observational, fully remote COVID-19 study.

 

The study, published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research 1, involved 62.61% (2524/4031) participants from the longitudinal Fenland study, making it the largest population-based study to-date exploring how digital technologies can support population research.

From the participants, 90.21% (2277/2524) completed the app-based onboarding process and signed e-consent. In addition to using the study app (available for both iPhone and Android), each was also sent a digital pulse oximeter (to measure blood oxygen levels) and thermometer. They were provided with remote set-up assistance and were asked to record the following biomarkers:

Participants had a positive experience with the study app, finding it easy to use and quick to report measurements and symptoms. They took part in the observational study for at least 6 months and most kept completing measures until asked to stop; there was minimum drop off in engagement over the study period. On average, people used the study app for 34.5 weeks (7.9 months), with only 2.5% of participants withdrawing from the study. It was interesting to see a higher engagement rate amongst the participants aged over 65.

Dr Arrash Yassaee, Global Clinical Director at Huma, said: "Huma is committed to building robust clinical and scientific evidence for its technology. The high level of engagement and retention we've seen in this study is very encouraging. User-friendly clinical trial technologies such as Huma's have great potential to transform population-based health research by increasing access and reducing the burden on participants. This kind of data collection is incredibly valuable for understanding health and disease processes in the real world and gathering insights that can make a difference to people's lives."

Dr Kirsten Rennie, a Senior Research Associate at MRC Epidemiology Unit and an expert in quantitative measures of physical activity and diet, who led the study said: "Enrolment and retention in traditional cohort-based observational studies is a constant challenge and participation has been declining in recent years. Here we saw not only great enrolment and retention, but also engagement which has helped us create a useful checklist for other researchers to follow."

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated interest in the use of digital health solutions for remote health monitoring. But while these technologies have shown benefits for patients with chronic or acute health conditions, less is known about their utility in population-based health research, where it is becoming increasingly hard to recruit participants and keep them engaged over months or even years.2

References:

About HumaHuma Therapeutics is a global digital health technology company that advances digital-first care delivery and research to help people live longer, fuller lives.

Huma's award-winning modular platforms are used by more than 3,000 hospitals and clinics, with 1.8+ million active users in healthcare and 650,000+ participants across research. Huma's regulated Software as a Medical Device powers:

Huma's Decentralized and Hybrid Clinical Trial (DCT) platform now includes the clinical expertise of Alcedis GmbH, a global digital first clinical trials company and market-leader for data driven clinical research and technology.

Please visit www.huma.com and follow us on LinkedIn at Huma

About the Medical Research Council Epidemiology UnitThe MRC Epidemiology Unit is a department at the University of Cambridge. It is working to improve the health of people in the UK and around the world. Obesity, type 2 diabetes and related metabolic disorders present a major and growing global public health challenge. These disorders result from a complex interplay between genetic, developmental, behavioural and environmental factors that operate throughout life. The mission of the Unit is to investigate the individual and combined effects of these factors and to develop and evaluate strategies to prevent these diseases and their consequences.  www.mrc-epid.cam.ac.uk

Media contactsSian JarvisChief Corporate Affairs and Marketing Officer, Humasian.jarvis@huma.com

Karen Birmingham PhDHead of PR & Communications, Huma+44 7866 609314karen.birmingham@huma.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1427908/Huma_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/largest-decentralised-study-of-its-kind-shows-high-levels-of-engagement-with-humas-study-app-301720496.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia ICT ICT ICT Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere ICT Economia_E_Finanza Chimica_E_Farmacia clinical trial platform leading global digital health company impegno engagement
Vedi anche
News to go
Iran, ambasciatore a Roma: "Pena di morte dopo processi regolari"
News to go
Caro carburanti, sindacati convocati a Palazzo Chigi
News to go
Qatargate, Metsola presenta nuove regole a Parlamento Ue
News to go
Milano Fashion Week 2023, il calendario
News to go
Vino, Confagricoltura: "Deriva proibizionistica in Irlanda su etichetta"
News to go
Giustizia, Bonelli: "Cartabia ammetta l'errore"
News to go
Ucraina, ministro Urso a Kiev
News to go
Bonus sicurezza 2023, in arrivo detrazioni del 50%
News to go
Loculi in cimitero, arrestato vice presidente Provincia Caserta
News to go
Carburante, sciopero benzinai il 25-26 gennaio
News to go
Primarie Pd, trovato accordo su voto online
News to go
Carenza farmaci in Italia, arriva tavolo permanente
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza