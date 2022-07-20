Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 20 Luglio 2022
15:09
comunicato stampa

Largest-Ever Industry Report Reveals Video Meetings 3x More Effective and Companies Using Them Most Gain Advantage

20 luglio 2022 | 13.04
LETTURA: 3 minuti

 

Data from over 130 million quarterly HCP-field interactions across 80% of global biotech and pharma companies unveiled in Veeva Pulse Field Trends Report

Industrywide data shows frequent use of key digital channels is vital for effective HCP engagement

BARCELONA, Spain, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today released exclusive findings on trends and effectiveness of life sciences industry engagement with healthcare professionals (HCPs) globally. The Veeva Pulse Field Trends Report analyzes activity from more than 80% of field reps worldwide and 130 million quarterly field interactions for a comprehensive, first-ever view into industrywide HCP engagement. New data reveals that video meetings are three times more effective than in-person interactions alone and digital leaders are gaining an advantage using video calls up to three times a week.

Analysis of the data shows frequent use of key digital channels is vital for effective HCP engagement.

"Companies need deep insights into customer preferences and digital trends in order to develop engagement strategies that have the greatest impact and ensure they don't fall behind," said Dan Rizzo, vice president of Veeva business consulting. "The Veeva Pulse Field Trends Report delivers critical real-world data on changing HCP and field behaviors and recommendations for true omnichannel excellence."

About the Veeva Pulse Field Trends ReportThe most comprehensive benchmark of HCP engagement and field activity across the industry, the Veeva Pulse Field Trends Report reflects data and insights of more than 80% of field reps worldwide and their 130 million quarterly HCP engagements. Veeva CRM Standard Metrics provide the basis for the research and ensure consistent collection and measurement of engagement KPIs such as channel mix and productivity across regions, roles, and market segments. The data is indexed by Veeva quarterly to help companies more effectively benchmark performance and set the right, actionable goals for continued growth and impact.

Additional InformationTo download a copy of the Veeva Pulse Field Trends Report, visit: veeva.com/FieldTrends Learn more about Veeva Business Consulting: veeva.com/eu/BusinessConsulting Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems Follow @veeva_eu on Twitter: twitter.com/veeva_eu

About Veeva SystemsVeeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Contact:

Jeremy WhittakerVeeva Systems+49-695-095-5486jeremy.whittaker@veeva.com

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1862865/Promotional_Response_Coefficient.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1862868/Weekly_Virtual_Meeting_Usage_Across_Companies.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488285/Veeva_Systems_Logo.jpg

