Mercoledì 22 Settembre 2021
Laserfiche Announces Launch of Cloud Document Management and Process Automation Solution to EMEA Region, Supports Digital Resiliency Strategies

22 settembre 2021 | 13.07
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Laserfiche today announced the availability of Laserfiche Cloud in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region. The leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation's cloud offering delivers an innovative and trusted system for securely managing content and automating business processes across the enterprise. With digital workflows, electronic forms, records management and analytics, Laserfiche Cloud connects people, platforms and processes to accelerate digital transformation, and enhance employee and customer experiences.

"To succeed in an increasingly digital environment, organisations need to accelerate digital transformation with a focus on empowering their people, properly managing their information and automating their processes," said Laserfiche President Karl Chan. "After more than a year of unprecedented business disruptions, Laserfiche Cloud enables business leaders to focus on enhancing staff and client experiences through technological innovation — whether working in-person, in a hybrid environment or completely remotely."

Laserfiche Cloud provides users with full control over content and processes enterprise-wide, accelerating innovation with tools that help organisations securely govern information and enable collaboration. Built with granular control access, regulatory compliance, data security, digital collaboration and document management features, the solution serves as the centralised command centre for enterprises across industries. Organisations throughout the world that regularly handle personal data for customers based in Europe can implement Laserfiche Cloud to address compliance needs for regional regulations such as GDPR.

Additionally, prebuilt solution templates and customisable e-forms and processes support digital resiliency and agility as more businesses digitally transform to respond to disruptions such as COVID-19.

Laserfiche has been recognised as a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Content Services Platforms and a 2021 Product of the Year Award Winner by Cloud Computing Magazine.

To learn more about Laserfiche Cloud, visit the Laserfiche website.

About Laserfiche

Laserfiche is the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation. Through powerful workflows, electronic forms, document management and analytics, the Laserfiche® platform accelerates how business gets done, enabling leaders to focus on growth across the enterprise.

Laserfiche pioneered the paperless office with enterprise content management. Today, Laserfiche's cloud-first development approach incorporates innovations in machine learning and AI to enable organisations in more than 80 countries to transform into digital businesses. Customers in every industry — including government, education, financial services, healthcare and manufacturing — use Laserfiche to boost productivity, scale their business and deliver digital-first customer experiences.

Laserfiche employees in offices around the world are committed to the company's vision of empowering customers and inspiring people to reimagine how technology can transform lives.

Connect with Laserfiche:

Laserfiche Blog | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/626078/Laserfiche_Logo.jpg  

articoli
in Evidenza