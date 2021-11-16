Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 16 Novembre 2021
18:09
comunicato stampa

Laserfiche Empower 2022 Invites Leaders to Accelerate Innovation and Build Digital Resilience

16 novembre 2021 | 15.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Keynote speakers include technology disruptor and innovator Linda Bernardi and "Queer Eye" host Karamo.

LONG BEACH, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Laserfiche — the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation — today announced the speaker lineup for Empower 2022, the company's annual conference and the premier gathering of digital transformation leaders. The event will take place completely online Feb. 7-17, bringing IT professionals, business leaders and members of the wider Laserfiche community together to reimagine the world of work. The 2022 event will also feature sessions designed specifically for regional audiences in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific regions. Register now at empower.laserfiche.com.

With keynotes, breakout sessions, hands-on training and live networking events, attendees will learn about the latest Laserfiche product innovations, as well as explore strategies to address major business challenges and drive impactful change within their organizations. Thought leaders, industry experts, Laserfiche customers and partners, analysts and journalists will lead sessions on how to successfully navigate today's challenges and drive meaningful digital transformation and digital resilience initiatives. Exciting speakers at Empower 2022 will include, but are not limited to:

In addition to providing attendees with learning opportunities and digital transformation resources, Empower 2022 will also offer the networking and fun surprises that attendees have come to expect from the annual event. To learn more and register for Empower, visit empower.laserfiche.com.

About LaserficheLaserfiche is the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation. Through powerful workflows, electronic forms, document management and analytics, the Laserfiche® platform accelerates how business gets done, enabling leaders to focus on growth across the enterprise.

Laserfiche pioneered the paperless office with enterprise content management. Today, Laserfiche's cloud-first development approach incorporates innovations in machine learning and AI to enable organizations in more than 80 countries to transform into digital businesses. Customers in every industry — including government, education, financial services, healthcare and manufacturing — use Laserfiche to boost productivity, scale their business and deliver digital-first customer experiences.

Laserfiche employees in offices around the world are committed to the company's vision of empowering customers and inspiring people to reimagine how technology can transform lives.

Connect with Laserfiche:              Laserfiche Blog | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/626078/Laserfiche_Logo_RGB_Main_v1.jpg  

in Evidenza