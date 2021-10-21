Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 21 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 19:47
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:11 Elezioni e M5S, Conte: "No alla caccia al colpevole"

18:55 Berlusconi assolto nel processo Ruby ter a Siena

18:51 Pmi, Mescieri (Assilea): "Sempre al fianco della spina dorsale del Paese"

18:49 Covid, "nuova variante Delta in Italia da agosto: oltre 80 casi"

18:24 Green pass obbligatorio, Sileri: "Fa la differenza tra noi e Gb"

18:17 Covid oggi Lombardia, 383 contagi e un morto. A Milano città 71 nuovi casi

18:03 Covid oggi Russia, boom di contagi: Mosca in lockdown dal 28 ottobre

18:00 "Sarà trovato con colpo alla nuca", minacce di morte a presidente Federfarma

17:58 Berlusconi: "Io garante in Ue per Salvini-Meloni" ma leader Lega chiama Le Pen

17:52 Covid oggi Gb, 52mila contagi: mai così tanti da metà luglio

17:47 Violenza sessuale, Ciro Grillo e indagati sceglieranno rito ordinario

17:47 Variante Delta plus e pillola anticovid, le news Ema

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Laserfiche Named as a Visionary in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Content Services Platforms

21 ottobre 2021 | 19.45
LETTURA: 3 minuti

LONG BEACH, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Laserfiche — the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation — was named as a Visionary in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™  for Content Services Platforms. Laserfiche was evaluated as one of 18 vendors in the market, and was recognized based on its completeness of vision and ability to execute.

"Today's most successful digital transformation strategies focus heavily on content-centric process automation and increasing access to critical information, which our products help organizations achieve," said Chris Wacker, CEO of Laserfiche. "Laserfiche remains committed to providing the connected, intuitive digital experiences that organizations need, and employees and customers expect."

According to Gartner, "Visionaries, like Leaders, present modern, innovative and often highly differentiated offerings. They typically have broad applicability across several industries and geographies. Visionaries are suitable for organizations looking to modernize and transform. They can tackle familiar problems in new ways."

The Laserfiche product suite — including e-forms, document management, workflow rules management, content collaboration, dashboard analytics, records management and robotic process automation (RPA) — is available as a SaaS or self-hosted system. Laserfiche's platform provides organizations with capabilities to:

"The City of Los Angeles embraces technology and innovation to transform our services to residents and businesses, even being recognized by the Center for Digital Government as a top digital city in the U.S.," said Ted Ross, CIO of the City of Los Angeles. "Key to our digital strategy are visionary partners, like Laserfiche, who are committed to innovation and can provide robust tools for digital transformation that elevate the user experience for all Angelenos."

"We believe to be named a Visionary is a testament to Laserfiche's relentless focus on product innovation and our customers — especially those that drive hyper-automation and digital workplace initiatives," said Thomas Phelps IV, senior vice president of corporate strategy and CIO of Laserfiche. "Thanks to customer feedback, we were also named a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Content Services Platforms."

To learn more about Laserfiche among vendors in the content services platforms market, download a complimentary copy of the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Services Platforms here.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Services Platforms,Michael Woodbridge, Marko Sillanpaa, Lane Severson, Tim Nelms,18thOctober 2021

Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Content Services Platforms,Peer Contributors, 9thApril 2021

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

About Laserfiche

Laserfiche is the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation. Through powerful workflows, electronic forms, document management and analytics, the Laserfiche® platform accelerates how business gets done, enabling leaders to focus on growth across the enterprise.

Laserfiche pioneered the paperless office with enterprise content management. Today, Laserfiche's cloud-first development approach incorporates innovations in machine learning and AI to enable organizations in more than 80 countries to transform into digital businesses. Customers in every industry — including government, education, financial services, healthcare and manufacturing — use Laserfiche to boost productivity, scale their business and deliver digital-first customer experiences.

Laserfiche employees in offices around the world are committed to the company's vision of empowering customers and inspiring people to reimagine how technology can transform lives.

Connect with Laserfiche:

Laserfiche Blog | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/626078/Laserfiche_Logo_RGB_Main_v1.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN48374 en US ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Laserfiche Named as as Gartner was named as
Vedi anche
News to go
Roma, Gualtieri si insedia in Campidoglio
News to go
Como, trasportava 700mila euro nascosti in auto: denunciato operaio
News to go
Covid Gb, medici accusano: "Governo volontariamente negligente"
News to go
No Green pass Genova, sgomberato il porto
News to go
Catanzaro, medici 'finti malati' del 118: decine di indagati
News to go
Tumori, in Italia si muore meno rispetto a media europea: il report
News to go
"Falsi in bilanci comunali": indagati sindaco Orlando e altri 23
News to go
Champions League, la Juve batte lo Zenit: ottavi in tasca
News to go
Papa, il blitz di un bimbo per salutarlo
News to go
Oscar 2022, 18 film italiani in corsa
News to go
Covid Italia, i dati del bollettino
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza