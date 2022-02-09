Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 09 Febbraio 2022
09:13
Last Chance to Register for NFTs of the digital Kiss by Gustav Klimt for Valentine's Day

09 febbraio 2022 | 09.00
LETTURA: 1 minuti

VIENNA, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Belvedere museum in Vienna and the NFT investment fund artèQ are in the process of launching an exceptional NFT drop: Whitelisting ends on Thursday, 10 February, midnight (Central European Time), Gustav Klimt's masterpiece The Kiss will be available for sale in a limited number of 10,000 digital excerpts.

A high-resolution digital copy of the most famous depiction of a pair of lovers has been divided into a 100 x 100 grid, resulting in 10,000 inimitable individual pieces that are currently offered as non-fungible tokens, or NFTs. The "whitelisting" phase, when interested parties can register to purchase on the thekiss.art platform, started 26 January 2022 and will close this Thursday night, 10 February, at midnight or 00.00 am, Central European Time. If the sale is oversubscribed, allocation of the 10,000 NFTs will be decided by lottery. From 11 February, whitelisted buyers can complete the transaction within 24 hours. If any pieces are left after the whitelisting phase, they may be purchased from 12 February at thekiss.art. Each NFT can be purchased at an retail price of 1,850 euros (incl. minting costs and VAT), respectively 0.65 Ethereum (excl. minting costs, incl. VAT). The drop, or official release of the NFTs, will take place on Valentine's Day, 14 February. The NFT may be dedicated to a loved one on the official site – a most romantic digital declaration of love!

The press kit is available here for download.

For more information please contact: presse@belvedere.at.

Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com)

ContactBelvedere PressT: +43 (01) 795 57-185M: presse@belvedere.at www.belvedere.at

Tag
NFT investment fund artèQ NFT drop Klimt Vienna
