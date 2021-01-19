Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 19 Gennaio 2021
Speciali


Latam Gateway to Offer PayPal as a Payment Option for Gamers in Brazil

19 gennaio 2021 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

In the course of pursuing new methods for international gaming companies, Latam Gateway started offering PayPal as a payment method for processing local Credit Cards, Debit Cards, and Local Payments in Brazil.

SÃO PAULO, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 11, Latam Gateway officially announced that it will offer PayPal as a payment processing solution to international gaming companies interested in working with local payments in Brazil. This will allow Latam Gateway to offer to its clients local Credit Card processing by offering PayPal as a payment method, a company that is internationally renowned.

In Brazil, PayPal has more than 4.3 million active users and is experiencing great growth and development, with 200% year over year. Also, it has 390 thousand companies using their service.

Latam Gateway was founded by executives focused on the Game market in Brazil. After over 15 years of experience in that segment, they realized that Brazil needed a new and modern solution: payments with multichannel customer services which allows the company to increasingly satisfy the needs of its customers. Latam Gateway today has big clients within the context of their market and is growing quickly.

Latam Gateway will offer PayPal, a powerful, modern, and customizable payment processing service, which provides security and reliability to merchants and buyers. Besides offering a subscription payment service, the checkout will be easier through rapid access by providing one click payments for credit card and debit cards transactions for buyers enrolled in PayPal's One Touch.

Together, with lots of experience and expertise, these two companies will offer a complete solution to help international gaming merchants to process payments in Brazil with local customer support for payment services 24/7 in Portuguese for Brazilians.

PayPal has been at the forefront of the digital payments revolution for more than 20 years. By taking more and more technology to financial services and commerce, making them more convenient, accessible, and secure, the PayPal platform empowers 346 million consumers and merchants, in more than 200 markets, to enter and prosper in the global economy. For more information, visit paypal.com.

LATAM Gateway helps international clients to monetize their game or digital company in Latin America through local and instant payments developed with own technology to increase sales conversion in the region.

It is a company built and managed by experts with over 15 years of experience in local payments and game monetization in Latin America. For more information, visit www.latamgateway.com

