Late movie star Gina Lollobrigida 'an Italian icon'

Movie actress Gina Lollobrigida, who has died at the age of 95, was "a great" who left her mark on international cinema and "an Italian icon around the world", foreign minister Antonio Tajani tweeted on Monday.

"#GinaLollobrigida has left us - a great actress, who made international cinematic history. An Italian icon in the world," read the tweet.

"She will remain in culture and art's Hall of Fame. May she rest in peace," the tweet went on.

Lollobrigida was among the last living high-profile international actors from Hollywood's Golden Age of cinema. Born in the hill town of Subiaco in Italy's central Lazio region on 4 July 1927, she achieved international stardom in the 1950s and was dubbed “the most beautiful woman in the world” after the title of one her films.

Lollobrigida won seven of Italy's David Di Donatello awards, a Golden Globe and two of the Italian equivalents (Silver Ribbons) and has a star on Hollywood's celebrated Walk of Fame.

Lollobrigida worked with Italy's leading movie directors Mario Monicelli, Luigi Comencini, Pietro Germi and Vittorio De Sica as well as top US filmmakers John Huston and King Vidor and starred alongside screen icons Burt Lancaster, Humphrey Bogart and Rock Hudson.

Lollobrigida also was an accomplished sculptor, painter and photographer and from the 1970s onwards she focussed on the fine arts.