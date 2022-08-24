Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 24 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 16:42
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:41 Elezioni 2022, Di Maio come Rocky Balboa: leader Ic posta il meme

16:35 Gas, Italia resta in pre allerta: fornitura Russia cala al 18%

16:34 Crotone, aggredito dopo scambio di persona: è in coma

16:28 Covid oggi Italia, 25.389 contagi e 112 morti: bollettino 24 agosto

16:23 Vaccino covid, studio: può causare miocardite giovani in 10 casi su 100mila

16:23 Long Covid, Bassetti: "Ormai è moda, tante diagnosi errate"

16:12 Ucraina, Johnson a sorpresa a Kiev: "Sarà vittoria"

16:12 Roma, incidente sulla Prenestina: morto 20enne

16:07 Il Ventennio raccontato dalla Regione, è polemica in Sicilia

15:52 Covid oggi Abruzzo, 955 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 24 agosto

15:37 Draghi al Meeting di Rimini, l'eredità in 5 messaggi chiave

15:21 Covid oggi Lazio, 1.824 casi e 3 decessi. A Roma 798 contagi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

LatentView Analytics Hires Sanjay Annadate as Business Head for UK and Europe

24 agosto 2022 | 16.08
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LatentView Analytics, a trusted analytics partner to the world's most recognized brands, announced that Sanjay Annadate has joined as Business Head for UK and Europe. Sanjay will oversee the expansion of LatentView's offerings in the data and analytics sphere to meet the needs of customers in Europe.

A strong business leader with cross-industry experience, Sanjay brings 25+ years of experience in sales, account management, consulting, advisory and global delivery roles. He has partnered with companies in the UK and European markets to help them adopt digital transformation and technology investments that impact their value in the market.

Sanjay previously held account director and software engineering roles at IT companies, Wipro and Tata Consultancy Services. Prior to LatentView Analytics, he was responsible for Accenture's Microsoft Business Group for Products Industries in the UK and Ireland.

"Sanjay's experience will play an important role as we continue to scale our global business," said Rajan Sethuraman, CEO, LatentView Analytics. "He brings a customer-focused philosophy with deep technical expertise that will propel our mission to help businesses unlock the value from data and analytics at a time when industries are going through a challenging phase."

When asked about his new role, Sanjay said, "The data and analytics market is moving at a rapid pace, and businesses are understanding the importance of relying on fully developed data and analytics platforms to help them achieve business objectives. Not only am I looking forward to contributing to the growth of LatentView and enhancing brand presence across the world, but also excited to deliver results and solutions to customers that are experiencing challenges specific to the UK and European market."

For more information about how data and analytics can power your business to excel in the digital world, visit www.latentview.com.

About LatentView Analytics

LatentView Analytics is a global digital science company that inspires and transforms businesses to excel in the digital world by harnessing the power of data and analytics. The company is a trusted partner to enterprises worldwide, including more than 30 Fortune 500 companies in sectors like retail, CPG, financial services & technology. LatentView has more than 950 employees in offices in Princeton, San Jose, London, Singapore and Chennai, India. For more information, please visit  https://www.latentview.com/ or follow us on  LinkedIn.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1884549/Sanjay_Annadate.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza as Business Head for UK and has joined as Europa as
Vedi anche
News to go
Terremoto, 6 anni fa colpite Amatrice, Accumoli e Arquata
News to go
Caro energia, allarme Confesercenti: "Rischio collasso"
News to go
Smart working, novità dal 1 settembre
News to go
Rostro nave romana battaglia Egadi recuperato nei fondali di Levanzo
News to go
Nations League, il 23 settembre Italia-Inghilterra: in vendita i biglietti
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky: "Combatteremo fino alla fine"
News to go
Juve, Inter e Roma a rischio sanzioni Uefa per violazioni fair play finanziario
News to go
Tagli ai consumi di famiglie e imprese, Europa si prepara a inverno senza gas russo
News to go
Briatore fa causa allo Stato, chiesto risarcimento da 12 milioni per yacht confiscato
News to go
Usa, Trump dichiara guerra legale a Fbi
News to go
La Nasa torna sulla Luna con Artemis 1
News to go
Gas, Bonomi: "Da mesi chiediamo un tetto al prezzo"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza