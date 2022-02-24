Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 24 Febbraio 2022
Aggiornato: 21:29
comunicato stampa

Latest Clinical Evidence Presented at APWCA's Wound Week™ 2022 Illustrates the Significant Clinical Utility of the MolecuLight Point-of-Care Imaging Platform

24 febbraio 2022 | 10.46
LETTURA: 3 minuti

8 Clinical Posters and a Presentation and Hands-On Workshop Highlights the Breadth of Clinical Benefits of the MolecuLight Device for Wound Care Applications

TORONTO and PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MolecuLight Inc., the leader in point-of-care fluorescence imaging for real-time detection of wounds containing elevated bacterial loads, announces the presentation of 8 Clinical Posters and a Presentations and a Hands-On Workshop at the American Professional Wound Care Association's (APWCA) Wound Week™, held from February 24 - 27, 2022 in Philadelphia, PA. Wound Week is a leading multidisciplinary meeting of wound care professionals that presents cutting-edge clinical findings and best practices presented by its expert faculty.

"We are thrilled with the significant number of presentations and posters at Wound Week showing the impressive results derived from MolecuLight point-of-care devices," says Anil Amlani, MolecuLight's CEO. "The clinical insights that are informed by the MolecuLight platform span the wound care continuum, including wound cleansing and hygiene, antimicrobial stewardship, detection of wound-related cellulitis and surgical site infections. The outcomes presented in these studies illustrate the significant clinical improvements to wound care provided to clinicians by the MolecuLight platform".

The 8 clinical posters and the presentation featuring the MolecuLight i:X at Wound Week 2022 are as follows:

Posters by Dr. Alisha Oropallo (Northwell Comprehensive Wound Healing Center and Hyperbarics, Lake Success, NY) include:

Posters by Dr. Charles Andersen (Vascular/Endovascular/Limb Preservation Surgery Service, Madigan Army Medical Center, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA) include: 

Posters by Dr. Thomas Serena(SerenaGroup Research Foundation, Cambridge, MA) include:

The Clinical Presentations citing the MolecuLight point-of-care device is:

In addition to the clinical posters and presentations at Wound Week, the MolecuLight i:X® and DX™ imaging devices will be demonstrated at the Hands-On Workshop on Thursday, February 24th from 1:30 pm – 5:30 pm in the Regency B Ballroom. They will also be available for demonstration in the MolecuLight booth #36 in the Exhibit Hall at the Loews, Philadelphia, PA.

About MolecuLight Inc.MolecuLight Inc. is a privately-owned medical imaging company that has developed and is commercializing its proprietary fluorescent imaging platform technology in multiple clinical markets. MolecuLight's suite of commercially released devices, including the MolecuLight i:X® and DX™ fluorescence imaging systems and their accessories, provide point-of-care handheld imaging devices for the global wound care market for the real-time detection of wounds containing elevated bacterial burden (when used with clinical signs and symptoms) and for digital wound measurement.  MolecuLight procedures performed in the United States can benefit from an available reimbursement pathway including two CPT® codes for physician work to perform "fluorescence wound imaging for bacterial presence, location, and load" and facility payment for Hospital Outpatient Department (HOPD) and Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASC) settings through an Ambulatory Payment Classification (APC) assignment. The company is also commercializing its unique fluorescence imaging platform technology for other markets with globally relevant, unmet needs including food safety, consumer cosmetics and other key industrial markets.

Download for Wound Week 2022 Promo:

https://moleculight.box.com/s/ek99rglykzg0tyqpkzfbmlf47jikz8pl

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1753262/MolecuLight_Latest_Clinical_Evidence_Presented_at_APWCA_s_Wound.jpg 

CONTACT: Rob Sandler, Chief Marketing Officer, MolecuLight Inc., T. +1.647.362.4684, rsandler@moleculight.com, www.moleculight.com

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia MolecuLight device Hands On workshop Highlights MolecuLight Point of Care Imaging at
