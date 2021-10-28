Latest Clinical Evidence Presented at SAWC 2021 Illustrates the Significant Clinical Utility of the MolecuLight Point-of-Care Imaging Platform

7 Clinical Posters and Presentations Highlight the Breadth of Clinical Benefits of the MolecuLight Device for Wound Care Applications

TORONTO and LAS VEGAS, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - MolecuLight Inc., the leader in point-of-care fluorescence imaging for real-time detection of wounds containing elevated bacterial loads, announces the presentation of 7 clinical posters and presentations at the Symposium of Wound Care (SAWC) Fall 2021, held from October 29 – 31, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. SAWC is one of the largest multidisciplinary meetings of wound care professionals.

"We are thrilled to have so many customers presenting their impressive clinical findings at this year's SAWC Fall conference", says Anil Amlani, MolecuLight's CEO. "The clinical topics being presented span the wound care continuum, from improved wound assessment and treatment planning, to monitoring of wound cleaning and debridement efficacy, and the resulting improvement in wound healing rates. Presenters will also describe detection and treatment of wound-related cellulitis, and findings from the recently published Delphi consensus-based guidelines for the use of the MolecuLight platform. The outcomes presented in these studies illustrate the significant clinical improvements to wound care provided to clinicians by the MolecuLight i:X".

A submission on MolecuLight by Dr. Charles A. Andersen was one of the top scoring abstracts out of more than 200 submissions. This is the fifth consecutive SAWC meeting at which an abstract on improved patient care achieved through use of the MolecuLighti:X has received this honour.

The 5 clinical posters and 2 presentations featuring the MolecuLight i:X from SAWC Fall 2021 are as follows:

Poster #CR-005 12-Week RCT Evaluating Impact of Routine Fluorescence Imaging of Bacteria on DFU Healing RatesAlisha Oropallo, MD¹, Scott Gawlik DPM¹, Dean Vayser, MD² ¹Northwell Comprehensive Wound Health Center and Hyperbarics, Lake Success NY, ²ILD Research Centre, San Diego, CA Download poster

Poster #CR-006 Cleansing Techniques for Wound Hygiene: Which Are Most Effective?Alisha Oropallo, MD1, Amit Rao MD1, Jai Joshi1 1Northwell Comprehensive Wound Health Center and Hyperbarics, Lake Success NY Download poster

Poster #LR-025 Detection of bacterial fluorescence from in vivo wound biofilms using a point-of-carefluorescence imaging device Andrea J. Lopez1, Laura M. Jones2, Landrye Reynolds1, Rachel C. Diaz1, Isaiah K. George1, William Little1, Derek Fleming3,4, Anna D'souza2, Kendra Rumbaugh3, Allie Clinton Smith1, Monique Y. Rennie2 1Department of Honors Studies, Texas Tech University, Lubbock TX, USA; 2MolecuLight Inc. Toronto, ONCanada; 3Department of Surgery, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center; 4Division of Clinical Microbiology, Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN, USA Download poster

Poster #CR-020Are Semi-quantitative Clinical Cultures Inadequate? Comparison to Quantitative Analysis of 1053 Bacterial Isolates from 350 Wounds Thomas E. Serena1, Phil Bowler2, Gregory Schultz3, Anna D'souza4, Monique Rennie4 1SerenaGroup Research Foundation, Cambridge MA USA; 2Phil Bowler Consulting, Warrington UK; 3Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Florida, FL, USA; 4MolecuLight Inc. Toronto Download poster

Poster #PI-003 Guidelines for point-of-care fluorescence imaging for detection of wound bacterial burden based on Delphi consensus Charles A. Andersen¹, Alisha R. Oropallo², Raymond Abdo³, Jenny Hurlow⁴, Martha R Kelso⁵, M. Mark Melin⁶ and Thomas E. Serena⁷ 1Madigan Army Medical Center, Renton WA; 2.Zucker School of Medicine Hofstra/Northwell, Hempstead, NY; 3St. Louis Foot & Ankle LLC, St. Louis MO; 4Consultant Wound Care Practitioner, Memphis TN; 5Wound Care Plus LLC, Blue Springs MO; 6M Health Fairview, Edina MN; 7SerenaGroup Research Foundation, Cambridge MA Download poster

Oral Presentation & Poster #PI-002 Diagnosis and Treatment of the Invasive Extension of Bacteria (Cellulitis) from Chronic Wounds Utilizing Point-of-Care Fluorescence ImagingCharles Andersen¹, Katherine McLeod¹, Rowena Steffan¹ ¹Vascular/Endovascular/Limb Preservation Surgery Service, Madigan Army Medical Center, Joint base Lewis-McChord, WA USA Download poster

Podium Presentation Innovation Spotlight: Shining a Light on Bold Ideas in Wound Care Charles Andersen¹ ¹Vascular/Endovascular/Limb Preservation Surgery Service, Madigan Army Medical Center, Joint base Lewis-McChord, WA USA

In additional to the clinical posters and presentations at SAWC (Symposium on Advanced Wound Care) Fall 2021, the recently launched MolecuLightDX will be available for demonstration in the MolecuLight booth #439 in the Exhibit Hall at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About MolecuLight Inc.

MolecuLight Inc., a privately-owned medical imaging company that has developed and is commercializing its proprietary fluorescent imaging platform technology in multiple clinical markets. MolecuLight's suite of commercially released devices, including the MolecuLight i:X® and DX™ fluorescence imaging systems and their accessories, provide point-of-care handheld imaging devices for the global wound care market for the real-time detection of wounds containing elevated bacterial burden (when used with clinical signs and symptoms) and for digital wound measurement. The company is also commercializing its unique fluorescence imaging platform technology for other markets with globally relevant, unmet needs including food safety, consumer cosmetics and other key industrial markets.

