Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 03 Marzo 2021
Aggiornato: 22:16
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:52 Covid, Grecia in lockdown fino al 16 marzo

21:49 Covid Fvg, Gorizia e Udine zona arancione: l'ordinanza

21:31 Covid, San Marino: "Salvini ci ha chiesto come abbiamo fatto per Sputnik"

21:12 Tentano colpo in banca a Nola, inseguimento tra le strade: 4 arresti

20:42 Sassuolo-Napoli 3-3 al fotofinish

20:42 M5s, Grillo spinge per leader unico. L'ira degli espulsi: "Chiediamo danni"

20:35 Inchiesta mascherine, indagato ex ministro Saverio Romano

19:43 M5S, al via battaglia legale espulsi

19:39 Fi, congelata 'corsa' capogruppo Camera: per ora Occhiuto resta 'facente funzioni'

19:35 Svezia, accoltellate otto persone. "Si indaga per terrorismo"

19:25 Covid scuola Piemonte, da lunedì 8 marzo 100% dad da seconda media a superiori

18:59 Covid, spunta 'Movimento Anti-Lockdown': "Stop restrizioni entri in Costituzione"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Latest global university rankings: MIT & Harvard share top spot, Russia and China record best-ever performances

03 marzo 2021 | 22.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds – international higher education think-tank – have today released the eleventh edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject: an extensive independent comparative analysis on the performance of 13,883 individual university programs, taken by students at 1440 universities in 85 locations across the world, across 51 academic disciplines.  They are part of the annual QS World University Rankings portfolio, which was consulted over 147 million times in 2020, and covered 98,000 times by media and institutions.

(PRNewsfoto/QS Quacquarelli Symonds)

Global Highlights

Jack Moran, QS Spokesperson, said: "Observing performance trends across nearly 14,000 university departments enables us to draw some conclusions about the commonalities between nations that are improving and nations that are not. Three factors stand out. First, an international outlook – both in terms of faculty body and research relationships – correlates strongly with improved performance. Second, rising universities have received strong targeted investment from governments over a decade or more – particularly in China, Russia, and Singapore. Third, improving relationships with industry is correlated with better employment, research, and innovation outcomes."

Methodology: https://www.TopUniversities.com/subject-rankings/methodology.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1099097/QS_Quacquarelli_Symonds_Logo.jpg

 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
EN89482 en US Politica_E_PA Politica_E_PA Media_E_Pubblicita Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Harvard share top spot MIT Harvard Latest global university rankings
Vedi anche
Sanremo, il 'ristorante dei cantanti': "La chiusura è una scorrettezza"
Sanremo, dopo serata inaugurale Festival in strada residenti e artisti in sfida coi big
Sanremo 2021, Fiorello e le piume di Achille Lauro: "Un pollaio"
Sanremo 2021, Fedez commosso. Fiorello: "Stava per svenire..."
Sanremo 2021, Ibra: "Sono io il direttore"
Sanremo 2021, il debutto di Matilda De Angelis
Sanremo 2021, Fiorello versione Achille Lauro
Sanremo 2021, il questore: "200 uomini per sicurezza Ariston"
Orietta Berti e l''inseguimento' della polizia
Sanremo 2021, controlli antiterrorismo e elicottero anti-assembramenti
Sanremo 2021, mercato dei fiori resiste a pandemia
Omicidio Faenza, il video decisivo per le indagini
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza