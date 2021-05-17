Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 17 Maggio 2021
Aggiornato: 19:25
Latest Large Screen Display, AV System, Signs and LED Technologies On Show at ISLE 2021

17 maggio 2021 | 12.09
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Large Screen Display, Audio-visual System, Signs and LED Exhibition ("ISLE 2021"), the world's top platform for trade, networking & cooperation of the whole LED industry chain, has wrapped up a successful event at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (Shenzhen World). The expo took place between May 10-13, and welcomed over 160,000 visits and 1,200 exhibitors in an 80,000sqm exhibition space. The next ISLE event is scheduled to be held in February 2022.

Latest Large Screen Display, AV System, Signs and LED Technologies On Show at ISLE 2021

ISLE 2021 brought together a clustering of high-quality exhibitors across the entire industry chain, including large-screen display, audio and video system integration, lighting, and signage. By gathering industry-leading experts and academics in one space, the event not only brought together new technologies and new products in related fields, but also delivered a visual spectacle through digital creativity and immersive experiences. The smooth and seamless exhibition reinforces ISLE's powerful brand strength and industry influence, and demonstrates the market's strong vitality and development potential, both now and in the future.

Latest Large Screen Display, AV System, Signs and LED Technologies On Show at ISLE 2021

Over the 4-day exhibition, a raft of well-known global brands showcased their products and solutions, including Leyard, Unilumin, Absen, Ledman, AOTO, LianTronics, Gloshine, LG, Cedar and MAXHUB. Hundreds of new trendy and innovative products made their debut in ISLE 2021 — showcasing the future of LED display and AV system technologies.

Most notably, Leyard showcased its latest micro-pitch LED display TX series, MG series, MG012, TXP all-in-one video conferencing equipment and other products. At the same time, Ledman exhibited its new 8K Micro LED and 4K COB ultra-high-definition display, and Unilumin caught the attention of attendees with its 5G + 8K solutions, naked-eye 3D, stadiums and venue displays, and one-stop event display solutions. Absen, LianTronics and MAXHUB displayed their smart retail creative solutions. The rental giant Gloshine brought CL display series for stage performance.

The event also saw the debut of some world-leading products: LG's world's first AI Micro LED, LG MAGNIT, with full black coating and chip on board technology; Cedar Electronics' P0.4 fine pitch COB splicing display; AOTO's high-terminal brand X-MAX 4K micro-pitch display.

During the 20 industry forums, ISLE 2021 focused on new national policy directions and hotspots to build an efficient communication platform that integrates production, learning, research, and usage. The event invited experts under Chinese Hospital Association (CHA) to discuss the application of virtual simulation technology in the training and assessment of a physician's practical skill. ISLE team also partnered with Beijing Normal University to host the China Digital Creativity and Multimedia Audiovisual Application Summit Forum, which aims to open up the VR talent, equipment, innovation, technology, and value chain to cultivate the rapid development of VR industry — providing strong support for high-quality economic and social development.  

With its host of global exhibitors and thought-provoking industrial forums, ISLE 2021 is not only a platform for commerce, but also a global stage for the industry to explore the future and integrate development.

https://www.isle.org.cn/?lang=en

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1511480/ISLE_1.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1511479/ISLE_2.jpg

 

in Evidenza