Giovedì 07 Ottobre 2021
Latest Online Betting Trends: Insights from SOFTSWISS

07 ottobre 2021 | 12.50
GZIRA, Malta, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In its first report, the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook has compiled unique insights based on a detailed study of user behaviour in the first half of 2021. The information in the report reflects aggregated anonymous results across all brands powered by the Sportsbook Platform.

To find more detailed stats visit a special section on the SOFTSWISS website.

TOP DEVICES BY BET SUM AND BET COUNT

Although the use of mobile phones in online gambling has been increasing in recent years, by a huge margin among all devices used for fixed-odds betting, desktops dominate. Their share is three times that of mobile devices. However, the statistics change dramatically when it comes to the number of bets placed. In this case, users favour mobile devices, which lead with 77.16% compared to desktops (22.64%). It is typical for desktop users to place larger bets, but less often. In turn, betting from mobile devices is more frequent, but smaller.

TOP 3 CURRENCIES BY GGR SHARE

The US Dollar is the principal currency used by punters and is responsible for 61.15% of all sports betting GGR. The Euro comes in second place with approximately half that share (30.37%). 

You'll be surprised to learn that Bitcoin is not the top crypto by GGR share. Which cryptocurrency came in third place at 8%? See in the Sportsbook Insights Report

TOP SPORTS BY GGR SHARE

The three most popular sports based on GGR share:

Football 59.46%Tennis 23.47%Basketball 10.75%

GENDER BY BET SUM AND BET COUNT

In this case, the statistics are fairly expected. Men are still betting more frequently than women or gender-neutral players (people who, for whatever reason, chose not to indicate their gender): 73.06%, 12.60% and 14.34% of the total respectively. 

At the same time, over 70% of all money spent on bets is accounted for by players who did not indicate their gender or chose to remain gender-neutral. Of the remaining two groups, women accounted for only 3.45% of the total betting and 24.05% for men. 

If you would like to see the full report, follow this link.

About SOFTSWISS 

SOFTSWISS is an international tech brand supplying widely acclaimed, certified software solutions for managing iGaming operations. The company has a vast product portfolio, which includes an Online Casino Platform, Game Aggregator with thousands of casino games, the Affilka affiliate platform, and a Sportsbook software platform. 

 

 

 

 

Tag
Turismo Turismo ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza In its first report Betting Trends report reflects aggregated report
