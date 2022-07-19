Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 19 Luglio 2022
Aggiornato: 11:26
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:00 Luca Serianni in coma, prognosi resta riservata

10:33 25mila presenze a UlisseFest, Festa del Viaggio di Lonely Planet si è chiusa a Pesaro

10:23 Crisi Governo, Fitch: "Per Italia periodo incerto anche se Draghi resta"

10:17 Carburanti, nuovi ribassi oggi sui prezzi di benzina e diesel

09:52 Borsellino, Mattarella: "Aveva dimostrato che la mafia non era imbattibile"

09:30 Tiziano Ferro, il fisco gli pignora 9 milioni di euro

09:18 Zuccalà: "Nanotecnologie utili contro contraffazione opere d'arte"

09:16 Meteo, con anticiclone Apocalisse 4800 nuovi record di caldo su mezza Europa

09:09 Mareamico: "Riserva Punta Bianca invasa da incivili"

09:06 Paolo Borsellino, l'Italia ricorda la strage di via D'Amelio

08:29 Covid Italia, ondata al picco. Oltre 170mila morti da inizio pandemia

07:39 Crisi governo, incontro Draghi-Letta a palazzo Chigi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Lattice Announces New Compensation Management Product Bringing Transparency to Pay Decisions

19 luglio 2022 | 10.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

The new offering will streamline compensation activities within one secure platform, incorporating performance and other employee data to enable more clearly defined, equitable, performance-based pay strategies.

LONDON, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lattice, the leading provider of people success software that empowers business leaders to build engaged and high-performing teams and inspire winning cultures, today announced the release of Lattice Compensation, a new product offering aimed at connecting performance and compensation to drive employee engagement and retention. Lattice Compensation will streamline compensation activities within a secure, centralised hub that seamlessly incorporates employee performance data, giving employees more clarity and transparency into pay decisions and empowering employers to make more equitable choices.

"When it comes to talent management and retention, compensation has always been a critical piece of the full picture," said Cara Brennan Allamano, Chief People Officer at Lattice. "At Lattice, we want to help our customers power employee-centric, holistic People strategies – and Lattice Compensation is a natural evolution of that mission, bringing new levels of efficiency, clarity, and ease to a historically complex, error-prone, and labour-intensive process for HR teams."

A convergence of factors – including a shift in the labour market, increasingly distributed workforces, and rising inflation – are driving changing expectations around compensation transparency from employees while companies continue to focus on effectively managing employee pay. To stay competitive while navigating an uncertain economic environment, companies will need to execute dynamic compensation strategies that enable them to be flexible and reward top performers, while also including checks and guidance that ensure compensation practices are equitable, clear, and data-driven.

Lattice Compensation helps People teams make manual processes and complicated spreadsheets a thing of the past. By streamlining the setup and launch of compensation cycles and creating trackable workflows that seamlessly pull performance data, pay decisions become more equitable and data-informed than ever before. It also allows organisations, teams, and leaders to set compensation guidelines using performance ratings, compensation ratios, and more — empowering clarity and consistency across the entire company.

"Our compensation process to date has been largely manual and labour-intensive, with sensitive information spread across multiple platforms and spreadsheets," said Bill Haig, Vice President of Operations at GoodUnited. "Lattice Compensation offered a world-class solution that consolidated all of our processes into one place, pulling in employee performance data to create a structure that allows for increased clarity and transparency around compensation cycles."

By gathering data on company pay bands, team budgets, and more into one intuitive tool, Lattice Compensation will also provide managers and team leads with the information they need to make and communicate pay decisions with transparency, which is increasingly important to employees in the new world of work.

Lattice Compensation works within the wider Lattice platform and is designed to pull relevant data directly, drawing clear connections between employee performance and compensation and powering a more holistic approach to People strategy.

"Having Lattice Compensation as part of the overall product of Lattice tools really ties everything together," said Dan Smolkin, Head of People Operations at Aurora Solar. "As we're talking about an employee's journey with the company, being able to tie compensation in as another part of the product really helps drive everything home."

Learn more about Lattice's new Compensation product and join the early access programme here. You can also learn more about how to evolve your compensation strategy here and in the Lattice library.

Lattice is the People Success Platform that brings together all of the tools, workflows, and data to help leaders at organisations develop engaged, high-performing employees and winning cultures. By combining continuous performance management, goal-setting, employee engagement, compensation management, career development, and people analytics into one unified solution, Lattice helps HR, People and Operations teams develop insights that build enviable cultures and drive impactful business outcomes. Ranked on the Inc. 500 Fastest-Growing Private Companies list two years in a row and certified as a Great Place to Work by 99% of its employees, Lattice serves more than 4,450 customers worldwide including Slack, Monzo, and Tide. Learn more about Lattice by visiting: www.lattice.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/745587/lattice_logo_full_color__33_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Economia_E_Finanza ICT Economia_E_Finanza incorporating performance within one secure platform platform data
Vedi anche
News to go
Caldo e siccità, è allerta rossa in Europa
News to go
Trasporti, 50 milioni di incentivi per autobus ecologici
News to go
Clima, Guterres: "Rischiamo suicidio collettivo"
News to go
Energia, no del Codacons a stop mercato tutelato
News to go
Grano Ucraina, Turchia: "Accordo per corridoi sicuri nel Mar Nero"
News to go
Caldo record e incendi, è emergenza in Europa
News to go
Italia-Algeria, da rinnovabili a grandi opere: 15 intese
Caserta, sequestrate 5,5 tonnellate di sigarette: 6 arresti
News to go
Ucraina Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Il Papa contro fake news: "E’ importante educare giovani"
News to go
Crisi governo, oggi assemblea eletti M5S: ultime news
New to go
Olio, burro e pasta sul podio dei rincari
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza