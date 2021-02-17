Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 17 Febbraio 2021
Aggiornato: 15:30
Launch of ESMO Virtual Plenaries Brings Rapid Access to Ground-Breaking Cancer Research

17 febbraio 2021 | 13.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Timely presentations of trial data will accelerate transition from research to practice

LUGANO, Switzerland, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ESMO, the leading organisation for medical oncology, launches an important new service for rapidly disseminating research to accelerate the transition of results into practice for the benefit of cancer patients.

ESMO Virtual Plenaries - Accelerating research to practice.

"In a world that runs fast, timeliness in bringing research advances to patients is critical. The lessons that we have learnt from the COVID-19 pandemic have taught us that we need to be creative in sharing research results, and we certainly don't have to wait for the two or three times in the year when major oncology congresses take place," says Solange Peters, ESMO President.

ESMO Virtual Plenaries will combine concise presentations of new data, insightful discussion and audience Q&A in live, easy-to-access, 60-minute online sessions at convenient times across time zones. They will remain available on OncologyPRO, ESMO's online resource portal, for subsequent viewing.

Every month, latest, original scientific data will be presented from randomised phase III oncology trials or phase II trials which demonstrate remarkable therapeutic benefit, scientific insight or progress in an area of unmet need.

"By timely presentation of clinical and scientific data, ESMO Virtual Plenaries will be complementary to and enhance the value of conventional scientific congresses, whilst adhering to the principles of peer review, analysis and audience interaction," says George Pentheroudakis, ESMO CMO.

Two abstracts maximum will be accepted for presentation each month (except September and November when ESMO hosts major congresses). Abstracts will be original data from international investigators, selected by appropriate independent ESMO specialists. After presentation in ESMO Virtual Plenaries, abstracts will be published in Annals of Oncology and will be eligible for encore presentation at the next ESMO Congress.

The first ESMO Virtual Plenary is Friday, 19 February, 1300 CET

Efficacy of everolimus in patients with HR+/HER2- high risk early-stage breast cancer

The ESMO Virtual Plenaries are freely available to all healthcare professionals working in Oncology. Anyone with an already existing free ESMO Account will be able to access and watch.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1439138/ESMO_Virtual_Plenaries.jpg

Contact: ESMO Press Office+41919731901 media@esmo.org

 

