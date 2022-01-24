Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 24 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 14:45
Launch of global think tank and thought leadership to accelerate Industry 4.0 transformation in manufacturing

24 gennaio 2022 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

INCIT is on a mission to transform the global manufacturing industry, driving positive impact and change

SINGPORE, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Centre for Industrial Transformation (INCIT, pronounced "insight"), a non-profit, environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) organisation, launches this month and is set to change the face of the global manufacturing industry. Headquartered in Singapore and with supporters including international organisations like the World Economic Forum (WEF), INCIT aims to be a world-renowned international think tank and thought leader spearheading the transformation of manufacturing globally.

Beginning with framework and tool SIRI (Smart Industry Readiness Index), INCIT will now be responsible for developing internationally referenced frameworks, tools, concepts and programmes to raise awareness and educate the international community on the latest developments and trends in manufacturing. Further, INCIT will provide publicly available and quantitative benchmarks for international benchmarking, and facilitate the sharing of learning points, challenges and best practices for transformation in industrial sectors.

INCIT Founder and CEO Raimund Klein says, "We are extremely excited to have the opportunity to bring the global manufacturing industry cutting-edge tools and frameworks to assist with the transition to Industry 4.0 through INCIT.

"We have been working hard to launch INCIT and 2022 will see us roll out several new tools and deliver greater impact to the global industry at large."

To mark the organisation's official launch, INCIT also introduces its Advisory Board, comprising Jeremy Jurgens and Brajesh Panth, and its Board of Directors, which includes Francisco Betti.

Jeremy Jurgens is Managing Director of WEF and heads WEF's Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution. His responsibilities include oversight of all industry initiatives, innovation and technology pioneer communities, WEF's offices in China, India and Japan as well as the Centre for Cybersecurity.

Brajesh Panth is Chief of Education Sector Group at the Asian Development Bank (ADB). He provides technical leadership to the education sector group (EdSG) in ADB, leads the preparation of the EdSG work plan, and facilitates collaboration across sector and thematic groups in ADB and with external partners.

Francisco Betti heads the WEF's Platform for Shaping the Future of Advanced Manufacturing and Production. The Platform sets the global agenda on the future of operations and helps stakeholders incubate new partnership to boost productivity and economic growth, while delivering value to workers, society and the environment.

To learn more about joining our partner network or for more information, contact us at incit.org or send an email to partnership@incit.org.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1731355/RAIMUND_KLEIN_HEADSHOT.jpg

