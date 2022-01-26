Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 26 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 17:18
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:25 Covid oggi Basilicata, 1.10 contagi e 2 morti: bollettino 26 gennaio

17:24 Covid oggi Campania, 12.854 contagi e 43 morti: bollettino 26 gennaio

17:16 Torino, operaio cade in cantiere e muore

17:15 Covid oggi Italia, 167.026 contagi e 426 morti: bollettino 26 gennaio

17:05 Quirinale 2022, Grillo telefona a Mentana in diretta - Video

17:03 Quirinale 2022, lettera Boschi a Fico per richiesta 2 votazioni al giorno

16:58 Variante Omicron, 2 dosi vaccino Moderna proteggono bambini più di adulti

16:54 Italia-Slovenia, Progetto Fortis realizza studio fattibilità collegamenti marittimi passeggeri

16:53 Quirinale 2022, Salvini: "Soluzione può essere vicina"

16:46 Covid oggi Calabria, 1.569 contagi e 10 morti: bollettino 26 gennaio

16:32 Quirinale 2022, monta onda pro Mattarella in M5S: "Si è aperto varco"

16:29 Malattie rare, screening neonatale: 7 le patologie da inserire nel panel nazionale

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Launch of the THOMAS SABO Ocean Vibes Collection Spring/Summer 2022

26 gennaio 2022 | 11.52
LETTURA: 1 minuti

LAUF AN DER PEGNITZ, Germany, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The new THOMAS SABO Spring/Summer Collection 2022 – Ocean Vibes – draws its inspiration from the fascination of the ocean and plunges into a world full of poetry, dynamism and brilliant shades of blue. Flowing forms and maritime designs combine to create pieces of jewellery brimming with energy. 

Emotions were the focus of the THOMAS SABO Design Team, led by Creative Director Aurore Melot and Company Founder Thomas Sabo, in developing the Ocean Vibes Collection. Vibrant, dynamic designs in a 3D look evoke the power of the sea and the freedom of nature. Sparkling, hand-set stone embellishments, in colours that range from dark blue to aquamarine to white, make waves shine and spray the mood of summer.

Motifs, which include dolphins as they nestle up against their wearers on rings, pendants and earrings, as well as a diver as a statement piece, represent the diversity of the ocean. There are also timeless Heritage by TS creations combining intense sapphire-blue and hand-polished 925 Sterling silver and reflecting the soothing hue of the sea in precisely cut jewellery stones.

From 24 February 2022, the Ocean Vibes Collection will be available worldwide in the brand's stores, online at www.thomassabo.com and through selected jewellers.

More information: https://oceanvibes.thomassabo.com/ 

High-resolution images for editorial purposes: https://nextcloud.thomassabo.com/s/QYMetNpXDnLnxbw

- Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) -

About THOMAS SABO

THOMAS SABO is one of the leading international jewellery companies, offering its versatile designs through selective and high-quality multi-channel distribution. Founded in 1984 by Thomas Sabo in Lauf an der Pegnitz, Germany, the company is represented in more than 70 countries worldwide, through its own flagship stores, points of sale, wholesale partners and the global online store at www.thomassabo.com.

Press contact

THOMAS SABO GmbH & Co. KG

Andreas Freitag

Head of PR & Communications

+49912397150press@thomassabo.com 

http://instagram.com/thomassabo http://twitter.com/THOMASSABO http://www.youtube.com/ThomasSaboOfficial

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Moda Arredamento_E_Design Altro Economia_E_Finanza LAUF AN SABO Ocean Vibes Collection Spring into a world full Alleanza Nazionale
Vedi anche
News to go
Quirinale 2022, seconda fumata nera: oggi terza votazione
News to go
Dl sostegni ter, ass. turismo: "Colpo di grazia al settore"
Quirinale 2022, Renzi e Draghi 'centravanti o portiere' - Video
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Covid nel Lazio, gli ultimi dati
News to go
Nazionale, anche Bonucci e Pellegrini a stage di Coverciano
Quirinale 2022, Salvini: "Centrodestra candida Pera, Moratti e Nordio" - Video
News to go
Tennis, Berrettini in semifinale agli Australian Open
News to go
Caro bollette pesa sulle imprese
News to go
Quirinale 2022, Ue auspica che "stabilità Italia continui"
News to go
Quirinale, fumata nera nel primo giorno di votazioni
News to go
Covid Italia, dati e contagi: ultimo bollettino
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza