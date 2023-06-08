Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 03 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 16:52
Lawmakers focus on international role of Central European Initiative

08 giugno 2023 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
Trieste

Italy's delegation to the Central European Initiative's Parliamentary Assembly is set to attend talks in Trieste on Thursday that will centre on the regional intergovernmental forum's current and future geopolitical role including in energy security.

The president of the Italian delegation, alvatore Caiata, will meet with CEI Secretary General Roberto Antonione, accompanied by delegation members Raffaele De Rosa, Roberto Menia, Isabella De Monte and Roberto Pella, the parliament said in a statement.

CEI Deputy Secretaries General Ivana Holoubkova (Czech Republic), Nina Kodelja (Slovenia) and Zsuzsanna Kiraly (Hungary) are also due to attend the talks, the statement said.

Besides looking how the CEI's role could develop in the current international scenario, including the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Thursday's meeting will also explore cooperation between CEI member countries' parliaments, according to the statement.

A CEI Parliamentary Committee meeting in Chisinau, Moldova, in late May explored the issue of energy security following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, confirming the CEI's role, the statement recalled.

Established in 1989, the CEI groups 17 member states in central, eastern and south-eastern Europe and aims to promote regional cooperation on European integration and sustainable development.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
lawmakers Central European Initiative Italy delegation Parliamentary Assembly
