Giovedì 08 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 08:54
comunicato stampa

LCM Partners appoints Roger Kibble-White as Group CFO

08 settembre 2022 | 08.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LCM Partners, a leading European Alternatives Investment Manager, today announced that it has appointed Roger Kibble-White as the Group CFO. 

Roger has significant experience in the investment industry as a CFO and joins from Fidelity International, a leading fund manager with over $600bn of assets under manager, where he was the Group Finance Director. Prior to this role, Roger spent 16 years at JP Morgan Chase where he held several positions including Global CFO for Asset Management and CFO for EMEA Treasury and the Chief Investment Office. He is a KPMG-trained chartered accountant and a qualified corporate treasurer.

Roger will lead the Group's finance team, which will include supporting the business with its corporate development, corporate finance, tax and treasury strategy and the execution of the Group's growth strategy. As part of the senior leadership team Roger will work closely with the Board to help build the business as the company's scale and geographic reach grows. 

Paul Burdell, CEO of LCM Partners, said: "We are really happy that Roger chose to join our Group and believe that his significant experience across the investment industry will complement our team at all levels as we look to further develop and grow the business over the coming years."

Roger Kibble-White, CFO of LC Financial Holdings, said: "I am also very happy to join the Group and am really looking forward to working with the Team to help maintain and continue the firm's success in-order to support the company's long-term growth ambitions."

Media enquiries:

Paul D BurdellT: +44 203 457 5050paulburdell@lcmpartners.eu

James HoganT: +44 203 457 5050jhogan@lcmpartners.eu

About LCM Partners:

LCM Partner is one of Europe's leading alternative investors in credit.

Established in 1998, we have an unrivalled 23-year track record as a specialist in Private Credit targeting performing and non-performing loans. With over 1,100 people in 14 offices across 9 European countries, our Group is responsible for over €60bn of loan value.

For more information, please visit LCM's website at www.lcmpartners.eu.

in Evidenza