24 aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 00:36
LCM Partners Closes Credit Opportunities 4 Strategy at €4.1 Billion

24 aprile 2023 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LCM Partners (LCM) today announced the successful final close of the Credit Opportunities 4 Strategy, with total capital commitments of €4.1 billion across the commingled fund together with several separately managed accounts. Commitments have been received from 23 limited partners with support from many of the largest institutional investors globally including pension plans, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies from North America, Europe and Asia.

Established in 1998, the Group has grown to become one of Europe's largest specialist managers in Private Credit with an unrivalled track record managing consumer and SME loans. With over 1,100 people in 14 offices across 9 European countries, the business is responsible for c.€60bn of loan value. Backed by a senior management team that has been in place since 2002 and a data warehouse which consists of loan-by-loan level data on over 5.3 million customers since inception, Credit Opportunities acquires granular pools of performing, re-performing and non-performing loans from banks and other financial institutions.

Paul Burdell, CEO of LCM Partners, said:"We are incredibly proud to have closed the Credit Opportunities 4 Strategy with €4.1 billion of commitments which exceeds our original target and is testament to the strength of our 24-year track record. We're excited to be working with some of the most prestigious institutional Private Credit investors globally during what will continue to be a very fertile investment environment."

Adrian Cloake, CIO of LCM Partners, added:"The rising interest rate environment is creating a plethora of both performing and non-performing loan investment opportunities. 2022 was a record year of deployment for LCM and I have every confidence we'll reach new highs in 2023. The completion of our fundraise could not be more timely."

LCM PartnersInvestor RelationsT: +44 203 457 5050info@lcmpartners.eu

Notes to Editors: LCM is one of Europe's leading alternatives asset managers, specialising in whole loan consumer and SME credit portfolios. LCM has two Private Debt strategies. COPS (Credit Opportunities) which invests in pools of seasoned performing, re-performing and non-performing loans and SOLO (Strategic Origination and Lending Opportunities) which is an EU SFDR Article 8 compliant asset-backed direct lending strategy that partners with banks, finance and leasing companies as well as with OEMs by providing product financing at the point of sale. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd has a significant minority shareholding within LCM and its Group companies.  

For more information, please visit LCM's website at www.lcmpartners.eu

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lcm-partners-closes-credit-opportunities-4-strategy-at-4-1-billion-301804874.html

