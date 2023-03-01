Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 01 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 19:40
comunicato stampa

LCM Partners wins two Private Debt Investor 2022 awards

01 marzo 2023 | 15.55
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LCM Partners is overjoyed to announce that this year it has won two Private Debt Investor Awards: "Distressed Debt and Special Situations Investor of the Year, Europe" and "Speciality Lender of the Year, Europe".

Private Debt Investor is the global publication of record for private debt, tracking the institutions, the funds and the transactions shaping the world's private credit markets. Its annual awards are now in their tenth year with winners selected based on votes received from the publication's readers, including private debt industry participants and the institutional investor community.

This is LCM's seventh win in the European Distressed Debt category with the firm's flagship strategy, Credit Opportunities ("COPS"), acquiring performing, rescheduled and non-performing consumer and SME loans. The Group is also celebrating its 25th anniversary this year as an ever-present operator in the European credit market and these awards are recognition of the firm's market leading position within the alternatives asset class.

In March 2018, LCM launched its speciality finance strategy, SOLO (Strategic Origination & Lending Opportunities), which focuses on granular asset-backed lending via long-term strategic partnerships with established originators. More specifically, SOLO has made significant progress over the last five years building a presence in the renewables sector, funding smaller-ticket assets and service equipment rather than the larger infrastructure assets themselves.

Paul Burdell, CEO of LCM Partners, said:

"This is an excellent way to start what we expect will be another exciting year for LCM. Indeed, macro-economic uncertainty creates an environment in which our strategies thrive. 2022 was a record year in terms of deployment for our special situations and non-performing loan strategy and we believe this may only be the tip of the iceberg. However, we also see a very large opportunity within European speciality finance. We are uniquely positioned to partner with banks, finance companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), who can also benefit from using our proprietary technology and loan servicing capabilities, at a time when capital is becoming increasingly scarce and expensive.

Thank you again to all of our clients and industry peers for supporting our nomination for these prestigious awards. We very much hope to reward the faith they have shown in us in 2023."

LCM PartnersT: +44 203 457 5050info@lcmpartners.eu

Notes to Editors: LCM is a leading European alternatives asset manager based in London, which specialises in whole loan consumer and SME credit portfolios. Offering unrivalled expertise in investing in and managing credit portfolios, LCM has approximately €6.9 billion of drawn and/or committed capital and has invested in over 4,700 portfolios of performing, re-scheduled and non-performing loans.

For more information, please visit LCM's website at www.lcmpartners.eu.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lcm-partners-wins-two-private-debt-investor-2022-awards-301759638.html

in Evidenza