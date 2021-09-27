Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 27 Settembre 2021
Aggiornato: 10:12
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:06 Covid oggi Italia, Sileri: "Quarantena a vaccinati ridotta da subito e poi eliminata"

10:03 Elezioni Germania, Scholz: "Volontà elettori chiara Spd, Verdi e Fdp al governo"

09:38 Maltempo in Toscana, ingenti danni nel Fiorentino: feriti e sfollati

09:30 Terremoto in Grecia, violenta scossa colpisce Creta

09:23 Lega, Morisi indagato: "Chiedo scusa, grave caduta come uomo"

09:12 Catanzaro, scontro frontale fra due auto sulla 106: due morti e un ferito

07:57 Lega, Luca Morisi indagato per droga

07:46 Lazio-Roma, il gesto di Zaniolo dopo il derby - Video

07:36 Lega, Giorgetti: "Ce ne è una sola, fatevene una ragione"

07:19 live Elezioni Germania, Spd vince con il 25,7%

23:16 Aborto legale, referendum San Marino: vince il sì

22:42 Napoli-Cagliari 2-0, Spalletti vola a punteggio pieno

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

LEAD Horizon: How travelers in Austria gargle against the corona virus

27 settembre 2021 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Austrian success model with gold standard tests is possible worldwide

VIENNA, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vienna got through the pandemic better in comparison to other European cities - thanks to a specially developed PCR test by the Austrian company LEAD Horizon, which is already used in 13 countries. Every day, 150.000 Austrians carry out a corona test by using the gargle method. This test offer is also available to travelers. These low-threshold corona tests could also be expanded to other countries.

Even if the number of vaccinations increases, regular testing for Covid-19 will continue to play a key role in combating the pandemic. Austria ranks among the leaders in the tests carried out worldwide – thanks to the initiative "Everything gargles". Every day, 150.000 Austrians use this specially developed PCR test – the "gold standard" of corona tests – to inquire their Covid-19 status. Since February, more than eight million people – including tourists – have made use of this low-threshold opportunity. In addition to Austria, the product is already available in 13 other countries.

This is made possible by the Austrian company LEAD Horizon, which developed the high-quality PCR test using a throat rinsing fluid and a web app. Means: You get free tests, gargle at home by opening the web app and following the instructions and then return the sample tube to one of the 681 pick-up stations. From there it is brought to certified laboratories and evaluated by means of PCR procedure. The test result as well as a medical report and the certificate for the Green Pass or EU Digital COVID Certificate can be accessed via web app withing 24 hours.

The PCR gargle tests are also available to travelers in Vienna and Upper Austria. Already 80.000 tests from tourists were carried out. The tests are carried out independently by the guest in the hotel room and then handed in at various acceptance points. The result is available within one day and functions – in addition to the vaccination – as an "entry test" for gastronomy, theatre and other holiday activities.

Especially with a view to autumn, which is the traditional time for city trips, LEAD Horizon provides travelers a free and easy opportunity to enjoy a safe and relaxed holiday in Austria.

More information: www.allesgurgelt.at and https://youtu.be/rQ3BiXfKVUE  

Inquiry note Veronika Beck, MACONSULTANTm +4366488975829veronika.beck@minc.at Milestones in CommunicationAlser Straße 32/19, A-1090 Vienna

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN18188 en US Salute_E_Benessere Turismo Salute_E_Benessere Austrian success model Austria gold standard sistema aureo
Vedi anche
News sto go
Elezioni 3-4 ottobre 2021, 12 mln di italiani alle urne
News to go
Bonus auto usate al via
News to go
Covid, bollettino 26 settembre
News to go
Migranti, Papa: "Non chiudiamo la porta alla loro speranza"
News to go
Caso Regeni, Commissione d'inchiesta a Cambridge
News to go
Amministrative Torino 2021, liste e candidati
News to go
Covid Italia, i numeri del bollettino
News to go
Amministrative Milano, un milione di milanesi chiamati alle urne
News to go
Tv, Terence Hill lascia 'Don Matteo'
News to go
Green pass Italia, da controlli 236 violazioni
News to go
Elezioni Roma, Grillo: "Virginia avanti con coraggio"
Catania, sgominata gang di rapinatori violenti: tre arresti, anche due fratelli
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza