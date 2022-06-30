Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 30 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 15:19
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:09 Cina contro Nato: "È sfida sistemica a pace e stabilità"

14:59 Ucraina, Johnson: "Vale sempre pena di pagare prezzo libertà"

14:48 Pregliasco: "Covid più buono? Narrazione che ostacola mascherine"

14:45 Palinsesti Tv8, Nicola Savino da settembre con show in prime time

14:37 Ucraina: "Morti 35.600 soldati Russia"

14:33 Mercato Inter e Juve, Bremer: "Non so se futuro sarà in Italia"

14:10 Covid oggi Sardegna, 2.733 contagi e zero morti: bollettino 30 giugno

14:06 Rifiuti Roma, Gualtieri: "Usciti da fase più critica"

14:05 Amadeus: "Dopo 7 giorni di Covid, oggi sto meglio"

13:56 Kamala Harris: "Biden correrà per rielezione nel 2024"

13:46 Caldo mette a rischio fertilità maschile, i consigli degli esperti

13:45 "Putin minaccia Finlandia e Svezia? Nato pronta a ogni eventualità"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Leading Electric Vehicle Market, GWM ORA Officially Unveiled at the EVS35 in Norway

30 giugno 2022 | 12.33
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BAODING, China, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 11, GWM ORA was unveiled at the 35th International Electric Vehicle Symposium & Exhibition (EVS35) in Norway, attracting many local users' attention.

EVS35 is the most influential and long-history event in the electric vehicle industry in the world. ORA, as the GWM's new pure electric vehicle brand, brings a more stylish, smarter and safer travel and life experience to consumers at the exhibition.

To give consumers a better experience of the brand, the GWM ORA APP has invited local users to participate in the ORA Team Meeting. Users also shared their driving test experiences in ORA APP.

Also, ORA FUNKY CAT, the star model of the ORA brand, has been shown at the exhibition to the audience. The exterior appearance and interior of the car directly show the trendy style and smart design of the brand.

The outline of ORA FUNKY CAT looks classic and exquisite. It adopts several unique designs including a smooth car body curve, cat-eye-shaped oval headlights and double-colored exterior. These details make the model quite cute, like a lively and lovely cat.

About the car's interior, ORA FUNKY CAT adds many design details with a sense of technology. The dashboard and central console screen can be controlled and interacted with by users through touch, voice and multi-function steering wheel. These functions can help drivers to acquire real-time information on vehicles, offering them a smarter and safer driving experience.

Based on such a unique concept and outstanding design of GWM ORA, the products of this brand have received many positive comments from media.

"This new electric vehicle from China will be a game-changer," commented PARKERS, a British automotive website.

"ORA FUNKY CAT provides a relatively large space and has state-of-the-art safety technology and an infotainment system, making it a well-equipped electric vehicle," commented AUTO MOTOR SPORT, a leading German car magazine. 

To meet the diversified needs of buyers for electric vehicles, GWM ORA has continued to expand its global market layout.

In September last year, the brand took the lead through launching in Germany and releasing its European market strategies in IAA Mobility 2021. GWM ORA plans to provide a variety of new energy intelligent vehicles to European users to increase its impact on the European market.

This year, GWM ORA will not only launch ORA FUNKY CAT in the UK but will also further enrich its product categories in the European market to offer more users a diversified travel experience.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1851144/Leading_Electric_Vehicle_Market__GWM_ORA_Officially_Unveiled_at_the_EVS35_in_Norway.jpg 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Media_E_Pubblicita Altro Economia_E_Finanza Ambiente Ambiente Auto_E_Motori Trasporti_E_Logistica Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza GWM ORA Officially Unveiled at Leading Electric Vehicle market unveiled at at
Vedi anche
News to go
Isola dei Serpenti, Russia annuncia ritiro
News to go
Strage Bataclan, ergastolo per Abdeslam
News to go
Vacanze, occhio alle truffe online
News to go
Governo, scossoni in maggioranza
News to go
Pos obbligatorio, multe in arrivo per chi rifiuta carte
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le news di oggi
News to go
Ucraina, Papa: "Folle guerra veda la fine"
News to go
Nato, Kuleba: "Visione chiara sulla Russia"
News to go
Tre bonus in scadenza, come fare domanda
News to go
Covid in Italia, aumentano le terapie intensive occupate
News to go
Paltrinieri: "Io primo e Acerenza secondo, un sogno"
News to go
Draghi: "Parlato con Conte, governo non rischia"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza